Stock markets are trying to balance the fairly strong earnings we have seen against the concerns of a withdrawal in pandemic-related stimulus while the world’s major central banks are moving towards a synchronised rate hiking cycle. Now, stock markets can gain alongside rising rates as long as growth does not slow down too much. So, this is the question that investors are balancing, ‘can current growth levels be maintained?’ This question will be asked continually but if inflation is seen to rise too fast then the anticipation of aggressive action by the Fed will weigh on stocks. Watch out for any fresh concerns overgrowth to weigh on US stocks.
Other key events from the past week
US inflation: Key Fed focus? Feb 10: Inflation is a key focus for the Fed and a core reason behind their aggressive rate hike stance. The print came in high with the y/y reading at 7.5% vs 7.3% expected and the core reading was 6.0% vs 5.9% expected. This was high & affirms the Fed’s hawkish stance.
China: China A 50 index, Feb 11: Some analysts expect China to be the world’s leading economy by 2030. So, with the People’s Bank of China cutting interest rates is this a great time to invest in China’s shares?
US oil: Slips from highs, Feb 09: Oil & natural gas have both risen a lot in the last few weeks on the risks associated with tensions between Russia and Ukraine. That geopolitical risk is priced in for now, so with the situation not getting worse oil has able to come off recent highs at $93.
Key events for the coming week
GBP: CPI data, Feb 16: The Bank of England hiked rates by 25bps this month and some board members favored a 50bps rate hike as a response to surging inflation. Will the GBP rise further if inflation data shows gains this week?
Seasonal trades: CAC 40 in focus: February tends to be a strong month for the CAC 40. With European stocks offering better value than US stocks will the CAC 40 gain as we head towards the end of February?
AUD: Employment data, Feb 17: The RBA met this month and was happy that good progress had been made in Australia’s employment levels. However, this means that any big miss in the employment data here on Thursday will raise questions over the growing calls for the RBA to hike rates this year.
High Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles to hold above 1.1400 heading into the weekend
EUR/USD managed to pull away from the daily low it set at 1.1370 but seems to be struggling to hold above 1.1400. Wall Street's main indexes opened modestly higher following Thursday's decline as investors assess the probability of a 50 basis points Fed rate hike in March.
GBP/USD clings to gains after meeting resistance at 1.3600
GBP/USD advanced to a daily high of 1.3600 during the European trading hours but lost its bullish momentum. Nevertheless, the pair stays in the positive territory above 1.3550 heading into the weekend as the dollar consolidates daily gains.
Gold climbs back above $1,830 level amid retreating bond yields
Gold reversed an intraday dip and stalled the overnight pullback from over a two-week high. The risk-off mood was seen as a key factor that acted as a tailwind for the safe-haven metal.
BTC to confirm bullish outlook under one condition
Bitcoin price is at an inflection point of its recent uptrend and is likely to reverse and establish a directional bias. If BTC sets a higher low, there is a good chance the rally will continue; else, investors can expect a steep correction.
AMC Entertainment corrects from monthly tops on inflation woes
NYSE: AMC shares witnessed a correction from monthly highs of $20.96, giving away all of its intraday gains to end Thursday lower by 1.85%. The hotter US inflation-led risk-off trading on WS fuelled the corrective pullback in the AMC stock.