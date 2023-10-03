Stocks resume their descent and trade in multi-month lows as US yields rise, says Axel Rudolph, Senior Market Analyst at online trading platform IG.
Another dismal day for stocks
“As the US 10-year Treasury yield hits 4.75% and that of the 30-year bond advances past the 4.80% mark, both at 2007 highs, global stock indices resume their September rout and trade in multi-months lows. Stronger-than-expected US job openings, indicating a robust labour market, reinforce the 'rates higher for longer' fear that market players have and leads to risk-off sentiment with oil, gold and silver also seeing declines."
Bank of Japan currency intervention has little effect
“A widely anticipated currency intervention by the Bank of Japan (BoJ) once USD/JPY rose above the ¥150 mark briefly pushed the cross down by over 200 pips. The intervention has not yet been a success though as buyers have taken USD/JPY straight back above the ¥149 level."
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers modestly from 2023-low, trades below 1.0500
EUR/USD dropped to a fresh 2023-low near 1.0450 on Tuesday before staging a modest rebound. After the data from the US showed that the number of job openings rose unexpectedly in August, the US Dollar extended its rally and caused the pair to turn south in the American session.
GBP/USD holds above 1.2050 after US data
GBP/USD fell sharply to the 1.2050 area with the immediate reaction to the US job openings data but managed to its losses. As safe-haven flows continue to dominate the financial markets, however, the pair finds it difficult to gather recovery momentum.
Gold struggles to rebound, trades below $1,830 as US yields edge higher
Gold price stays under modest bearish pressure and trades below $1,830 in the second half of the day on Tuesday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds at fresh multi-year highs above 4.7% after upbeat US data, not allowing XAU/USD to gain traction.
Chainlink price still trapped in range despite exhausted macro downtrend
Chainlink price eyes the upper boundary of a range at $8.148. It comes after the macro downtrend concluded, and could be the path to a new confirmed macro uptrend for LINK.
S&P 500 Forecast: 4,300 becomes resistance for lagging index
S&P 500 lost 0.74% last week, its fourth consecutive losing streak. Equity index stayed uncertain and closed flat on Monday. Tuesday begins with index shedding ground once more as 4,300 turns into resistance.