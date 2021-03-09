Stocks rotation continues as Nasdaq diverges most from Dow since 1993 [Video]

- The close on Wall Street and performance in Asia-Pac trade (00:00).
- China state backed funds buy stocks to stem worsening rout (4:50).
- Update on WTI crude prices after yesterday's fall in price (6:20).
- Italy considering hard lockdown for several regions (9:15).
- Investors fear new US Treasury auctions will spark sell-off (10:59).
- Bitcoin higher on key technical break to the upside (13:30).
- Main calenda highlights for today (14:18).
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits 1.19 as US yields retreat
EUR/USD is trading around 1.19, up from the 2021 lows of 1.1836 as US ten-year yields fall from the highs above 1.60%. China's stock intervention helps improve the market mood the passage of US stimulus is eyed.
GBP/USD advances above 1.3850 amid dollar weakness
GBP/USD is taking advantage of the upbeat market mood to gain ground and recapture 1.3850. The mix of weaker US yields, BOE Governor Bailey's pushback against negative rates and the UK's progress on vaccines is boosting cable.
XAU/USD challenges 50-HMA on the road to recovery towards $1700
Gold is set to regain the $1700 mark as short-term indicators favor the bulls. RSI has edged higher, piercing above the midline. XAU bulls target the falling wedge hurdle at $1703.
Dogecoin bulls relentlessly push for gains beyond $0.07
Dogecoin finally broke out of the symmetrical triangle discussed multiple times last week. The 'Meme Coin' has been yearning for recovery to all-time highs and perhaps a breakout above $0.1.
US Dollar Index comes under pressure and retest 92.00
The upside momentum in the greenback appears somewhat dented and drag the US Dollar Index (DXY) back to the 92.00 neighbourhood.