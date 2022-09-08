Equities have managed to make gains this afternoon despite some hesitation around the ECB decision.

Market rebound edges into a second day

“It has been slow going, but stocks look like they are in a mood to continue yesterday’s rebound. The mood hasn’t been helped by the ECB, which has put investors on notice that the new policy of sharp interest rate hikes is here to stay for a while, but overall the mood seems to be much more positive than might have been expected in a week that has seen Russia cut Europe off from gas supplies. The selling of late August and early September seems to have been exhausted for now, although the broader outlook is still less than encouraging.”

Powell comments hold dollar steady

“Fed chairman Jerome Powell has stuck to the line taken by other Fed members earlier in the week, arguing that more needs to be done to fight inflation. This has helped steady the dollar after yesterday’s losses. Investors clearly believe that the Fed is more committed to higher rates than the ECB, while the stronger economic performance of the US means the greenback and not the euro seems the more attractive prospect.”