Global stock markets are mostly rising today after Wall Street extended gains Tuesday as US consumer confidence continued to improve. The Twitter stock rose 1% despite news the microblogging and social networking company is facing criminal charges in India after it published a map that incorrectly showed the Indian region of Kashmir as a separate country - the fourth against the social media platform since it lost legal immunity in India for content posted by users, Amazon shares added 0.12% Tuesday amid reports certain suppliers are asked to give Amazon the right to buy shares at potentially lower-than-market rates as part of their contract.

Forex news

Currency Pair Change EUR USD -0.05% GBP USD -0.03% USD JPY -0.05% AUD USD -0.08%

The Dollar strengthening has paused currently. The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, added 0.2% Tuesday as the Conference Board reported the US consumer confidence surged in June to its highest level since the start of the pandemic.

Both GBP/USD and EUR/USD accelerated their sliding yesterday despite Eurostat report euro-zone economic sentiment rallied to a 21-year high in June as loosening restrictions boosted optimism. Both pairs are lower currently. AUD/USD and USD/JPY continued sliding yesterday with the dynamics intact for both pairs currently.

Stock market news

ndices Change Dow Jones Index +0.06% Nikkei Index -0.81% Hang Seng Index -0.85% Australian Stock Index +0.16%

Futures on three main US stock indexes are up currently ahead of the Automatic Data Processing Inc report on non-farm employment change at 14:15 CET today. Stock indexes in US added to recent records Tuesday with Nasdaq Composite and SP500 ending at record highs as Supreme Court left Center for Disease Control’s nationwide eviction moratorium in place before it expires in a month: the three main US stock indexes posted gains ranging from 0.03% to 0.19%.

European stock indexes are edging lower currently after a mixed session on Tuesday with chemicals shares leading the gains. Asian indexes are mixed today with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index leading losses while data showed activity in China's services sector grew at a slower pace in June.

Commodity market news

Commodities Change Brent Crude Oil +0.46% WTI Crude +0.45%

Brent is extending gains today. Oil prices ended higher on Tuesday. The American Petroleum Institute reported late Tuesday US crude supplies fell sharply by 8.2 million barrels last week. The US oil benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) inched up 0.1% Tuesday and is higher currently. June Brent crude added 0.1% to $74.76 a barrel.

Gold market news

Metals Change Gold -0.31%

Gold prices are extending losses today. August gold fell 1% to $1763.60 an ounce on Tuesday.

