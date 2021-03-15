Calmer yields and the passing of the US stimulus package have helped lift stocks in early trade. Meanwhile, a raft of impressive year-on-year data from China has done little to lift Asian equities.

European markets rise, with calm yields signalling positive start for growth stocks.

Impressive Chinese data fails to lift stocks.

US stimulus helps lift growth estimates for the year ahead.

European markets have kicked off the week in positive fashion, with indices posting tentative gains across the board. Despite Friday’s push higher for US Treasury yields, the consolidation we are seeing this morning provides a more stable environment for both value and growth to thrive. With the Nasdaq having suffered steep losses on Friday, futures point towards a positive start to the week for the recently hard-hit tech sector. The past week has shown how the rotation between value and growth is likely to be a volatile one, and while we are looking at a likely rebound in tech today, there is also a significant chance of another sharp move lower before long.

Impressive Chinese data provided little by way of upside for stocks in the region, with the CSI 300 losing ground overnight. However, with the February Covid lockdowns coming into play in this February-to-February comparison, the incredible 33-35% readings for industrial production, retail sales, and fixed asset investment highlights how the economy has rebounded over the course of the past year. Nevertheless, with unemployment on the rise and fears of a pullback in Chinese stimulus, it appears we are seeing funds flee towards those nations that have a greater recovery story up ahead.

Last week's passing of Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus package has helped bolster growth expectations for the year ahead, with Goldman Sachs expecting a 7.0% rebound in US GDP for 2021. That economic recovery should provide the basis for a strong recovery in pro-cyclical stocks, driven by yields. With Goldman Sachs expecting to see yields rise to 2.1% in 2022, a long-term outperformance in value could be on the cards.

Ahead of the open we expect the Dow Jones to open 136 points higher, at 32,915.