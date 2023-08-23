Stocks retain positive momentum ahead of Nvidia earnings

Share:

Most European and U.S. stock indices are on track for a third day of gains ahead of Nvidia earnings and Jackson Hole, says Axel Rudolph, Senior Market Analyst at online trading platform IG.

Stocks bounce persists on Nvidia optimism

“European and U.S. stock indices advanced for a third straight day on Nvidia earnings optimism with the chip maker announcing its results after the bell. Swiftly retreating U.S. yields on the back of much worse-than-expected Eurozone, UK and US flash August PMIs ahead of Thursday's Jackson Hole symposium dampened optimism towards the end of the day, however. Eurozone business activity fell the most in almost three years whereas the U.S. private sector nearly stagnated, making it dangerous for central banks to continue their restrictive monetary policy."

U.S. dollar basket briefly hits 2 1/2 month high

“The U.S. dollar benefitted from further inflows ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech on Friday with the U.S. dollar basket briefly rising to levels last traded in early June. EUR/USD consequently slipped back to its 200-day simple moving average at $1.0800 from which it managed to bounce back, though. U.S. New Home Sales jumped to 17-month highs at a time when U.S. mortgage rates hit their highest level since the year 2000."