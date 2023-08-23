Stocks retain positive momentum ahead of Nvidia earnings

Most European and U.S. stock indices are on track for a third day of gains ahead of Nvidia earnings and Jackson Hole, says Axel Rudolph, Senior Market Analyst at online trading platform IG.
Stocks bounce persists on Nvidia optimism
“European and U.S. stock indices advanced for a third straight day on Nvidia earnings optimism with the chip maker announcing its results after the bell. Swiftly retreating U.S. yields on the back of much worse-than-expected Eurozone, UK and US flash August PMIs ahead of Thursday's Jackson Hole symposium dampened optimism towards the end of the day, however. Eurozone business activity fell the most in almost three years whereas the U.S. private sector nearly stagnated, making it dangerous for central banks to continue their restrictive monetary policy."
U.S. dollar basket briefly hits 2 1/2 month high
“The U.S. dollar benefitted from further inflows ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech on Friday with the U.S. dollar basket briefly rising to levels last traded in early June. EUR/USD consequently slipped back to its 200-day simple moving average at $1.0800 from which it managed to bounce back, though. U.S. New Home Sales jumped to 17-month highs at a time when U.S. mortgage rates hit their highest level since the year 2000."
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds toward 1.0850 as USD weakens after PMI data
EUR/USD staged a rebound toward 1.0850 in the early American session on Wednesday after the August PMI data from the US came in below expectations. Meanwhile, the bullish opening in Wall Street puts additional weight on the USD and helps the pair edge higher.
GBP/USD recovers above 1.2650 on improving risk mood
After falling to its lowest level in over a week below 1.2620, GBP/USD recovered above 1.2650 and erased a portion of its daily losses. The positive shift seen in risk sentiment amid rising US equity indexes and uninspiring US PMI data cause the USD to lose interest in the second half of the day.
Gold extends recovery beyond $1,910 as US yields push south
Gold price gathered recovery momentum and climbed above $1,910 on Wednesday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 2% on the day following disappointing PMI readings for August, helping XAU/USD stretch higher.
Optimism Whales scoop OP tokens ahead of Ethereum Cancun upgrade
Optimism is one of the largest Ethereum Layer 2 scaling solutions. Whales or large wallet investors in the ecosystem are accumulating OP, the native governance token of the project since the last week of May 2023.
DJIA stock breaks through 11-month trendline support
The Dow Jones Industrial Average has advanced 0.2% in Wednesday’s premarket ahead of Nvidia’s heavily-anticipated earnings call in the post-market. Nvidia’s major beat-and-raise announcement back in May led to greater optimism among tech stocks, most of which rallied through July.