Another bumpy week for stocks is coming to a close, and there is little sign of the mood-improving among investors.

Stocks surrender morning gains

“After a brief recovery, stocks are coming off once again. Wall Street opened with some gains, but a reversal now appears to be in play, while in Europe indices are clinging on to gains, but seem likely to succumb. Despite another week of inflows to stock markets, indices are unable to make progress on any sustained basis. Fresh tightening from central banks, the ongoing withdrawal of stimulus and general caution about the outlook continues to drive investors out of stocks, with no sign of a summer bottom.”

Miserable week for stocks grinds to an end

“Investors are now firmly of the opinion that some kind of US recession is inevitable, and thus likely in other parts of the global economy too. Given that outlook, we should expect risk rebounds to be short-lived. Whether this spectre of recession changes the central bank focus to growth instead of inflation will be a key debate over the summer.”