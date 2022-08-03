It is a more positive afternoon for stocks after the difficult opening days of the week, as Taiwan and recession concerns ease.
FTSE 100 edges higher
“The choppier start to August has been reversed to an extent today, with the FTSE 100 and other indices making some headway as some of the fears around a Taiwan crisis begin to ease. We have also seen a notable drop in recession concerns, and the strength in oil prices points towards fresh evidence of optimism among investors. This has helped to keep the FTSE 100 in positive territory, along with healthy numbers from Taylor Wimpey, which have helped to dispel some of the nervousness around the UK economy.”
Risk assets holding up well
“The summer continues to stretch out before us, and the absence of a Fed meeting before September means that there is still the potential for this risk rally to continue. While Fed officials have tried to remind everyone of the ongoing battle against inflation, it seems investors continue to think the Fed pivoted away from hawkish policy at its last meeting, and until firmly proven otherwise this view still holds sway.”
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bulls struggle around 0.6950 on mixed concerns, Aussie trade numbers eyed
AUD/USD seesaws around mid-0.6900s, after bouncing off the weekly low, as traders await fresh clues during the initial Asian session on Thursday. Firmer sentiment, US dollar weakness favored bulls but fears surrounding Fed’s aggression, Sino-American tension probe upside moves.
EURUSD: Bearish Megaphone warrants downside break, 1.0100 a critical support
The EUR/USD pair has turned sideways after a juggernaut rally from Wednesday’s low at around 1.0130. The asset is oscillating in a 1.0163-1.0172 range but is likely to behave volatile ahead. Also, the asset defended its weekly lows on Wednesday.
Gold bulls move in as US yields slide into the close
Gold prices have been pushed and pulled on Wednesday, oscillating in and out of the hands of bulls and bears. The yellow metal is trading between $1,754.35 and $1,772.83, trading in the green by some 0.27%.
Will the ApeCoin price finally defy the odds? Higher targets depend on this
ApeCoin price shows questionable signals to start the month of August. Since mid-July, the APE price has been on a steady uptrend. However, the Volume Profile Indicator does not display a confident pattern justifying the gains.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!