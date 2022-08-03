It is a more positive afternoon for stocks after the difficult opening days of the week, as Taiwan and recession concerns ease.

FTSE 100 edges higher

“The choppier start to August has been reversed to an extent today, with the FTSE 100 and other indices making some headway as some of the fears around a Taiwan crisis begin to ease. We have also seen a notable drop in recession concerns, and the strength in oil prices points towards fresh evidence of optimism among investors. This has helped to keep the FTSE 100 in positive territory, along with healthy numbers from Taylor Wimpey, which have helped to dispel some of the nervousness around the UK economy.”

Risk assets holding up well

“The summer continues to stretch out before us, and the absence of a Fed meeting before September means that there is still the potential for this risk rally to continue. While Fed officials have tried to remind everyone of the ongoing battle against inflation, it seems investors continue to think the Fed pivoted away from hawkish policy at its last meeting, and until firmly proven otherwise this view still holds sway.”