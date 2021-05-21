- Latest Market Watch podcast episode out later today (00:00).
- Summary of market sentiment at the EU open (00:37).
- Technical looks at Nasdaq 100, T-notes (1:47).
- Review of WTI crude prices as Iran sanctions set to end (4:42).
- Update on the FX market looking at USD, EUR, GBP (7:27).
- UK cases of COVID variant from India more than doubles again (10:22).
- US Treasury calls for enforcement on crypto tax compliance (12:50).
- Main calendar events for today, focus on PMI data (15:29).
EUR/USD holds above 1.22 after upbeat eurozone PMIs
EUR/USD is trading above 1.22, holding onto its gains related to the dollar's retreat. Eurozone PMIs broadly beat estimates, supporting the common currency. A speech from ECB President Lagarde and US figures are eyed.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.42 after strong UK Retail Sales
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.42, benefiting from upbeat UK Retail Sales. The US dollar remains pressured despite the mixed market mood. Concerns over Brexit deadlock, UK reopening risks could cap the upside in the pound. UK PMIs came out mixed.
Gold: Defending this key support is critical for bulls, as $1900 beckons
Gold trims intraday losses following its U-turn from $1,870.44, down 0.05% around $1,876.30 by the press time of pre-European session trading. Gold buyers seem to recollect Thursday’s upbeat sentiment ahead of the key data after a light calendar and dead news feed during Asia.
Shiba Inu remains indecisive, trapped between significant barriers
SHIB price recovery, unlike most altcoin, has been slow, signaling a weak buying pressure. Even as Shiba Inu tries to head higher, it will face a wide area of support flipped to resistance after the recent flash crash on Wednesday.
Will Friday data disappoint FX traders?
Friday will be a busy day for forex traders with PMIs and retail sales reports scheduled for release from all corners of the world. Currencies are trading strongly ahead of these reports with investors looking forward to good data.