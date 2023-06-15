The ECB’s latest rate rise has not deterred the buyers, which have moved back into equities after the volatility of the past 24 hours, says Chris Beauchamp, Chief Market Analyst at online trading platform IG.
Stocks recoup losses following ECB hike
The Fed’s more hawkish talk last night unnerved investors, but by contrast the ECB’s move to boost interest rates has not unduly worried markets. European markets dropped around the announcement, but rallied off their lows, relieved that the ECB did not strike a more hawkish tone. The FTSE 100 has made headway, but below the surface a swathe of UK-focussed firms have seen their share price fall as worries about the BoE’s need to tighten further grow stronger.
Dollar slumps despite Fed’s hawkish talk
“Dollar bulls have seen their gains slip away, as the greenback reverses last night’s gains. The Fed might be keen to suggest it’s not on pause, but the market clearly believes otherwise. The euro is rallying hard, and gold has seen some buyers emerge once again. But with plenty of Fed speakers on the calendar next week an attempt to burnish the Fed’s hawkish credentials is a distinct possibility.
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
