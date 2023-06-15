Share:

The ECB’s latest rate rise has not deterred the buyers, which have moved back into equities after the volatility of the past 24 hours, says Chris Beauchamp, Chief Market Analyst at online trading platform IG.

Stocks recoup losses following ECB hike

The Fed’s more hawkish talk last night unnerved investors, but by contrast the ECB’s move to boost interest rates has not unduly worried markets. European markets dropped around the announcement, but rallied off their lows, relieved that the ECB did not strike a more hawkish tone. The FTSE 100 has made headway, but below the surface a swathe of UK-focussed firms have seen their share price fall as worries about the BoE’s need to tighten further grow stronger.

Dollar slumps despite Fed’s hawkish talk

“Dollar bulls have seen their gains slip away, as the greenback reverses last night’s gains. The Fed might be keen to suggest it’s not on pause, but the market clearly believes otherwise. The euro is rallying hard, and gold has seen some buyers emerge once again. But with plenty of Fed speakers on the calendar next week an attempt to burnish the Fed’s hawkish credentials is a distinct possibility.