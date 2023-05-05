Equities are finishing the week with gains following a surprisingly robust payrolls reading. For once, stocks are encouraged by signs of strength in the US economy, says Chris Beauchamp, Chief Market Analyst at online trading platform IG.
Stocks rally following payrolls strength
“Few would have put ‘market rally’ as the result of a strong payrolls report this afternoon, but that is where we are. 13 successive payrolls reports have come in better than expected, and markets are taking this report as a clear sign of US economic strength which will drive earnings higher, even with the potential for interest rate increases.”
FTSE 100 rebounds but still down on the week
“This afternoon’s bounce still leaves the FTSE 100 down for the week, but with a broad swathe of gainers on the index it looks well-positioned to continue its rebound beyond the long weekend. The FTSE 250 has much more ground to make up to recoup 2022’s losses, but a post-Coronation boost from consumer spending might provide it with the fuel to move higher.”
