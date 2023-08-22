Share:

Stocks rebounded on Monday, in a move that looked more like a correction than a reaction to fresh news, as there was no fresh news that went against the slowing China rhetoric, nor against the fear that we will hear something sufficiently hawkish this Friday from Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole speech. At this point, the hawkish Federal Reserve (Fed) expectations are mostly priced in, leaving room for some up and down moves. So yesterday’s session was not only marked by a rebound in the S&P500 from the October to July ascending baseline, but also by a visible rise in volatility. Nasdaq 100 jumped 1.65% as well, but the US 2-year yield returned well above 5%, and the 10-year yield pushed to a fresh high since 2007.

One interesting thing is, in 2007, when the US 10-year yield was at these levels, the positioning in the market was deeply negative – meaning that investors expected the yields to rebound, while today the positioning is deeply positive, meaning that investors expect the yields to bounce lower. And that’s understandable: the US 10-year yield was on a steady falling path in 2007, so there was a reason for investors to expect a rebound – which did not happen. In a similar way, today, we are just coming out of a long period of near zero rates, so for our eyes, the actual levels seem very high. That explains why many asset managers expect the yields to fall. There is also a growing interest in US 10-year TIPS – which are protected against inflation, and which hit the 2% mark for the first time since the GFC as well. But there is not much reason other than our low comparison levels that gives reason to an imminent reversal in market direction. The US data is strong, the labour market is tight, and inflation is slowing but ‘significant upside risks’ prevail. A recent study warned that unless the monthly CPI stays below the 0.2%, inflation is headed higher in 2024. So there is a chance that we won’t see a downside correction in the US 10-year yield, and if that’s not the case, the selloff could extend until the 10-year yield settles somewhere between 5-5.50%.

Anyway, the market mood got significantly better yesterday. Tech stocks fueled the rally in the US, as Nvidia jumped 8.5% yesterday, a day before the release of its Q2 results. Nvidia’d better meet its $11bn sales forecast for last quarter, otherwise, there is a chance that we will see a sizeable downside correction.

In Europe, oil stocks shouldered yesterday’s rally, as the barrel of US crude made an attempt above the $82pb, on lower OPEC+ exports and on the back of a golden cross formation on a daily chart where the 50-DMA crossed above the 200-DMA. But yesterday, that wasn’t the case. Oil’s positive attempt remained short-lived, on the contrary, and the barrel of crude is preparing to test the $80pb support to the downside again this morning. The market is driven by two major forces: the supply tightness and the Chinese demand expectations. These days, the Chinese demand expectations are very much in focus, which could help the oil bears take advantage for selling the recent rally in oil prices. But tighter OPEC rhetoric will remain a major support into the 200-DMA, near $76pb.

Expect the US Dollar rally to extend

The US dollar broadly weakened across the board, helping majors to take some breather. The dollar index fell back towards its 200-DMA, the EURUSD settles above the 1.09 mark this morning, while Cable bulls eye a further rise toward the 50-DMA, which stands a touch below the 1.28 level. But looking at the US dollar and the real yields, the end of last year’s dollar really coincides with a peak in 10-year real yield. Both started retreating in Q3 of last year. The dollar retreated relatively faster. And now that the real yields are on the rise again, there is little reason to keep the USD on a bearish trend for the months ahead. The dollar rally which started by mid-July should further develop, and there is significant room for further correction before we could technically call the end of the dollar’s bearish trend. In numbers, the dollar index will still be in a bearish trend below the 105.40 mark. Until that level is reached, investors don’t have much to lose for jumping on the back of a bull.