European stocks are rebounding on Friday after covid inspired losses from the previous session. Instead, corporate updates and Eurozone inflation have taken centre stage.

Investors are upbeat as they look to the start of the quarterly earnings season. Numbers are expected to show an improvement as businesses across the continent reopened following the pandemic.

Today’s move higher comes following steep losses in the previous session as investors fretted about rising covid cases. In many countries, vaccination rates still aren’t at levels where the threat of another lockdown can be avoided. As such, the covid risk to the market still exists. Recent lockdowns in parts of Asia are serving as a reminder of that.

European stocks have seen a solid runup across the previous quarter, but the momentum behind the rally has stalled recently. Strong corporate earnings data could go some way to negating the lingering covid concerns and to provide impetus to push indices to fresh all-time highs.

Looking ahead, US stocks are pointing to a mildly stronger start after a mixed close in the previous session. In fact, trading across the week has been a mixed picture as investors weigh up the Fed’s assurance of loose monetary policy against high and rising inflation.

Attention will be firmly on US retail sales data and Michigan consumer confidence for further clues over the health of the US economy. Expectations are for another contraction in retail sales after a disappointment last month, which could weigh on sentiment.

FX - USD set for strong weekly gains

The US Dollar is pushing higher, extending gains for a second straight session and is set to end the week over 0.5% higher. This would mark the strongest rally in the US Dollar in over a month.

The greenback has found support across the week from safe-haven flows as covid cases rise and from surging inflation prompting speculation that the Fed could move to tighten monetary policy sooner. Whilst Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has tried hard to play down expectations of a move to tighten policy, but the persistently higher inflation figures are making it hard for the Fed to convincingly defend a dovish stance.

The Pound was putting in a more convincing performance than it has for most of the week, supported in part by a more hawkish tilt from the BoE. After above-target inflation and surging wages, BoE official Michael Saunders suggested that the central bank could need to act sooner to tighten monetary policy and rein in inflation.

Oil set for large weekly declines

Oil prices are extending losses on Friday, with oil set to decline over 4% this week. The spectacular rally in oil over the past few months appears to be stalling as investors fret over more oil being released into the market. OPEC+ is looking increasingly likely to up output to satisfy rising demand as countries continue to reopen.

Oil demand has been the key driver of oil prices over the past few months as economies reopen and OPEC+ has kept output limited. Demand is expected to increase, with OPEC predicting oil demand to rise to pre-pandemic levels next year. However, output is likely to start playing a more significant role in influencing oil’s prices.

Near term, rising covid cases are unnerving the oil market. A rise in fuel inventories when the US driving season is supposed to be ramping up has raised a few eyebrows, not least because the July 4th holiday usually sees fuel demand surge.

Gold extends gains for the fourth week

Gold is edging lower on Friday snapping a three-day winning run. Even so, the precious metal is still set to book gains across the week, its fourth consecutive week of gains. On the one hand, gold is finding support from rising covid cases and the flight to safety that accompanies the covid trade. However, mixed signals from the Fed mean that the precious metal has struggled to overcome the key 200-day moving average resistance this week.

On the one hand, Fed Powell continues to reiterate that the economic recovery has a way to go until the Fed could tighten monetary policy. On the other hand, the likes of St Louis Fed President James Bullard sees conditions right to start tapering bond purchases. The US Dollar is being guided higher by the hawks which is capping the upside for Gold.

Attention will now shift to US retail sales and Michigan consumer confidence data. Weak numbers could work in Gold’s favour by dragging on the US Dollar.