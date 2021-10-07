A second day of declines in natural gas prices and an agreement to temporarily raise the debt ceiling provide the basis for another day of market optimism. However, the temporary nature of those pledges bring concerns over future volatility.

Markets on the rise, with banks strengthening on higher yields

Debt ceiling delay kicks yet another issue down the road

Putin pledge to raise natural gas production a key reason for market strength

US markets have joined their European counterparts in the green today, with fears over a energy driven spike in inflation easing after a second day of downside for natural gas prices. Treasury yields do continue to rise, highlighting how we remain within a position where the short-term fears are easing and inflation continues to bring expectations of monetary tightening. That sweet spot of a strong economy and higher rates tends to provide the basis for outperformance in the financial sector, and thus it is not surprise to see the likes of Standard Chartered and HSBC on the rise today.

While Chinese concerns around Evergrande appear to have eased in the wake of the $5.1 billion sale of a majority stake in their property services business, it is likely a case of buying them time rather than resolving the issue entirely. Meanwhile, the US government have managed to kick the can on the looming debt ceiling issue, with the Democrats and Republicans agreeing to a temporary increase that should take us through to December. Much like the ongoing Chinese issues and concerns over rampant inflation, this debt ceiling increase provides yet another short-term fix that will postpone rather than resolve the issue at hand.

An unlikely saviour has come to rescue to arrest the recent declines in global markets, with Vladimir Putin’s pledge to ramp up natural gas exports to ease fears of a dramatic rise in inflation. The premise that we are set within a transitory period of inflation is being tested on a monthly basis, with the ongoing rise in prices suggesting that economies will feel the pinch for longer than many central bankers would care to admit. Previous claims that elevated prices could be attributed to base effects in energy prices go out the window when you see a whole host of commodities reach multi-year highs. Thus while markets appear willing to breathe a sigh of relief that natural gas prices are being brought under control, it is prudent to reflect on the wider picture that continues to show significant risk of further gains.