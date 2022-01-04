Todays’ market summary
The Dollar strengthening is intact.
Futures on three main US stock indexes are up.
Brent is edging lower currently ahead of OPEC+ output policy meeting and data from the American Petroleum Institute later today.
Gold prices are rising currently.
Top daily news
Global stocks are mostly advancing currently after Wall Street closed at record highs on Monday. Apple shares rose 2.5% outperforming market while Apple became the first company to hit a $3 trillion market capitalization, Tesla shares rallied 13.53% Monday as the EV maker’s quarterly deliveries beat analysts’ estimates despite global chip shortages.
Forex news
|Currency Pair
|Change
|EURUSD
|-0.39%
|GBPUSD
|-0.68%
|USDJPY
|+0.95%
|AUDUSD
|+0.37%
The dollar strengthening is intact currently. The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, gained 0.2% on Monday despite Markit’s final estimate confirmation US manufacturing sector expansion slowed marginally.
Both EUR/USD and GBP/USD continued sliding Monday. Both Pound and euro are lower against the dollar currently. AUD/USD reversed its advancing yesterday while USD/JPY accelerated its climbing with yen lower against the Greenback currently and the Australian dollar higher.
Stock market news
|Indices
|Change
|Dow Jones Index
|+0.21%
|Nikkei Index
|+0.54%
|Hang Seng Index
|-0.6%
|Australian Stock Index
|+1.33%
Futures on three main US stock indexes are up currently. Wall Street stocks closed solidly higher on Monday: the three main stock index benchmarks booked daily gains in the range of 0.6% to 1.2% led by energy and financial shares.
European stock indexes are mixed currently after ending solidly higher Monday as Markit confirmed euro zone’s manufacturing sector expansion slowed in December. Asian indexes are mixed today with Australia’s All Ordinaries ASX 200 Index leading gains while Chinese stock are retreating after China's cybersecurity watchdog announced official rules that will strengthen oversight over how companies make plans to list abroad.
Commodity market news
|Commodities
|Change
|Brent Crude Oil
|-0.44%
|WTI Crude
|-0.38%
Brent is edging lower currently ahead of OPEC+ output policy meeting and data from the American Petroleum Institute later today. Prices advanced yesterday. US West Texas Intermediate WTI added 1.2% but is lower currently. Brent gained 1.5% to $78.98 a barrel on Monday.
Gold market news
|Metals
|Change
|Gold
|+0.34%
Gold prices are rising currently . February gold slumped 1.6% to $180.10 an ounce on Monday, the lowest finish in nearly two weeks.
