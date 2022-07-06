As the UK watches its government collapse from inside, stocks have been given a lift by a better US ISM services figure.

Stocks stage a recovery

The day has seen European markets put their best foot forward once again, in the hope that Wall Street will follow suit. While stocks have avoided sustained falls after Tuesday’s shaky session, the mood remains febrile. The drop in the euro and weakness in yields shows that investors remain very nervous about the economic prospects of the global economy, and the opportunistic bargain hunting in stocks may not have much staying power. Fortunately a headline beat on the ISM non-manufacturing PMI seems to have provided the much-needed boost for stocks, especially as new orders seem more resilient than in last week’s manufacturing figure.

Pound trims losses despite UK political crisis

The British prime minister might be heading rapidly towards his resignation, despite his protestations to the contrary, but the pound seems relatively steady. Losses have been pared back, and while the currency has dropped sharply this looks more like a function of dollar strength, given the similar weakness for the euro against the greenback. Boris’ apparently-imminent defenestration might not have much impact, since it is unlikely to provoke a general election. Even if it did, without Jeremy Corbyn to scare investors, markets seem much more sanguine about a change of government than was the case in 2019.