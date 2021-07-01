Stocks rally while pound flounders after Bailey comments

Q3 has begun with indices in strong form across the board, while the pound struggles in the wake of comments from Andrew Bailey.
New quarter kicks off on a bullish note.
Prospect of stronger earnings keeps markets rising.
GBP falls as Bailey warns about policy overreaction.
Stock markets have sprung into life this morning, taking heart from a renewed bullishness in US markets (most notably the Dow), putting equity indices on the front foot as a new quarter gets underway. For US markets, the stretch into the Independence Day holiday usually sees stocks develop something of a spring in their step, but European markets too have been able to rediscover their bullishness despite the rise in Delta variant cases. After a couple of days of weakness, it looks like we are off higher once again, investors being content to continue buying into stocks in expectation that earnings will improve as the year goes on and indeed as 2021 turns into 2022. Despite fears that the rally would turn sour as the summer went on it seems that 2021 will be another of those years where stocks keep going up, and in a fairly quiet fashion. With a whole six months behind us, investors have been reminded of how noisy years like 2020 are often followed by quiet ones, and so far comparisons with 2013 and 2017 are still the most appropriate for 2021.
Andrew Bailey has returned to the tune of transitory inflation, warning that policymakers should not be too keen to overreact to higher prices. Such a policy sounds sensible, but of course is much harder to implement in practice, when monthly CPI data keeps erring on the hot side and markets and the media are full of people warning about uncontrolled inflation and the specter of the 1970s. Unsurprisingly these headlines have not been great for the pound, which is moving below its mid-June low against the dollar as markets bet on a policy divergence between the BoE and the Fed.
Ahead of the open, we expect the Dow to start at 34,578, up 76 points from Wednesday’s close.
