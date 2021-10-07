Stock markets are in bullish mood this morning in Europe, with gains fuelled by hopes of some progress in US debt ceiling talks.
Equities find their footing as debt worries ease.
Initial gains promising, but are we out of the woods yet?
FTSE 100 lifted as growth optimism returns.
After a recovery in US markets last night that points towards a solid open for Wall Street, European markets are firmly on the up this morning. The debt ceiling discussion in the US, with all its unhappy memories of years past, has been the missing element to drive markets lower over the past month and hit the solid wall of risk appetite that seemed to be so invulnerable during the year so far. Reports of at least a temporary extension, therefore, were sufficient to spark a recovery in stock markets yesterday on the reduced fears (already misplaced really) that some kind of US debt crisis was at hand. It is too early to say that the run lower is at an end, and with non-farm payrolls tomorrow and earnings season next week there is still plenty of scope for volatility, but the key worry for investors appears to have been dealt with for the time being.
As the clouds in the US begin to clear a little, so the gainers in London reflect this more optimistic view of global growth. Risers on the FTSE 100 span a variety of sectors, but miners are leading the way, while Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust, a fund with a heavy focus on tech stocks has also risen as the Nasdaq 100 and its heavyweight names stages a recovery. Unlike other indices, the FTSE 100 has managed to avoid a return visit to recent lows, helped no doubt by sterling weakness, and seems poised to make more gains as the general atmosphere of risk aversion eases.
Ahead of the open, we expect the Dow to start at 34,598, up 182 points from Wednesday’s close.
