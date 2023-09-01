Share:

Stocks end second consecutive week in positive territory despite slowing US growth and a cooler labour market, says Axel Rudolph, Senior Market Analyst at online trading platform IG.

US unemployment up but wage growth down

“Friday's highly anticipated Non-Farm Payrolls show a surprise rise in US unemployment to 3.8% while wage growth rose less than expected and payrolls rose by more. This suggests that labour market conditions are easing in the US, cementing expectations that the Fed won't hike its rates in September. Stock indices rally for the second week in a row, while yields come off their August peaks and the US dollar continues on its upward trajectory."

Quieter week ahead

“With last week's Jackson Hole symposium and this week's US growth, inflation, employment data and China's various stimuli out of the way, next week begins on a quieter footing with many markets shut on Labor Day. Rate decisions from Australian and Canadian central banks and the US services purchasing managers index might provide for some volatility, though."