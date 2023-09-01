Stocks end second consecutive week in positive territory despite slowing US growth and a cooler labour market, says Axel Rudolph, Senior Market Analyst at online trading platform IG.
US unemployment up but wage growth down
“Friday's highly anticipated Non-Farm Payrolls show a surprise rise in US unemployment to 3.8% while wage growth rose less than expected and payrolls rose by more. This suggests that labour market conditions are easing in the US, cementing expectations that the Fed won't hike its rates in September. Stock indices rally for the second week in a row, while yields come off their August peaks and the US dollar continues on its upward trajectory."
Quieter week ahead
“With last week's Jackson Hole symposium and this week's US growth, inflation, employment data and China's various stimuli out of the way, next week begins on a quieter footing with many markets shut on Labor Day. Rate decisions from Australian and Canadian central banks and the US services purchasing managers index might provide for some volatility, though."
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
