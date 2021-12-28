Todays’ market summary

The Dollar is rising.

Futures on three main US stock indexes are mixed.

Brent is edging lower currently ahead of data from the American Petroleum Institute later today.

Gold prices are rising currently.

Top daily news

Global stocks are mostly advancing currently after Wall Street closed at a fresh record high on Monday again on back of strong US retail sales reports. Facebook shares rallied 3.3% amid reports the most-shared Facebook post of 2021 is about Trump’s plummeting net worth, Apple shares rose 2.3% Monday outperforming market.

Forex news

Currency Pair Change EUR USD -0.09% GBP USD -0.8% USD JPY +0.68% AUD USD +0.57%

The Dollar is rising currently. The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, ended marginally higher at 96.09 on Monday.

EUR/USD reversed its advancing Monday while GBP/USD reversed its sliding. Both Pound and euro are lower against the Dollar currently. Both USD/JPY and AUD/USD reversed their retreating yesterday with yen lower against the Greenback currently and the Australian dollar higher.

Stock market news

Indices Change S&P 500 -0.08% Dow Jones Index -0.07% Nikkei Index +1.35% Hang Seng Index +0.46%

Futures on three main US stock indexes are mixed currently. Wall Street stocks closed solidly higher on Monday after Mastercard data showed US holiday season retail sales rose 8.5% from November 1 to December 24. The three main stock index benchmarks booked daily gains in the range of 1.1% to 1.2% led by energy and tech shares.

European stock indexes are mixed currently after ending marginally higher Monday against the background of Britain and France having held off from imposing tough restrictions on movement. Asian indexes are advancing today with Nikkei index leading gains.

Commodity market news

Commodities Change Brent Crude Oil -0.24% WTI Crude -0.57%

Brent is edging lower currently ahead of data from the American Petroleum Institute later today. Prices surged yesterday against the background of talks resuming on Monday between world powers and Iran on reviving Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal. US West Texas Intermediate WTI jumped 2.4% but is lower currently. Brent rallied 3.2% to $78.60 a barrel on Monday.

Gold market news

Metals Change Gold +0.11%

Gold prices are rising currently. February gold slid 0.2% to $1808.80 an ounce on Monday, snapping a three-session rise.

