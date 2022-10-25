US stocks got a boost from another round of decent earnings and as softening economic data that supports the argument for the Fed to downshift its tightening pace after next week's policy meeting. Earnings from UPS and General Motors, and General Electric did not unravel the optimistic outlook corporate America has been providing this earnings season. Wall Street is locked into mega-cap tech earnings this week, so the current rally will likely lose steam until we hear from both Alphabet and Microsoft after the close.

US Data

A few economic reports all told a similar story today that the economy is weakening. The FHFA and S&P core logic housing reports both showed house prices fell in August. The Conference Board’s consumer confidence index declined to a 3-month low as a weakening labor market weighed on the present situation. The Richmond manufacturing index also showed weakness that included decent declines with both prices paid and received.

A weakening economy will bring down inflation and that is good news for long-term investors looking to get back into equities.

Oil

Crude prices rose after constant reminders that the oil market is still tight. Saudi energy minister Abdulaziz noted that they need to retain spare oil capacity. On Halliburton’s earnings conference call they stated that oil and gas supply is tight for the foreseeable future. Earlier Valero said that US fuel demand has surpassed 2019 levels.

Risk appetite was somewhat healthy and that helped keep oil prices positive this morning. The dollar rally hit a wall and that should provide a boost for all commodities.

Gold

Gold prices got a boost as Treasuries kept the rally going on strong. US economic data is deteriorating and that is helping push down Treasury yields. If the data keeps on getting uglier, the December FOMC meeting debate might not be between a half point increase and 75 basis point hike, but with a quarter point rise and 50 basis-point boost.

Gold’s rebound is gaining momentum as the 10-year Treasury yield continues to drop further away from last Friday’s high. Gold’s bearish trend has firmly been in place after prices could not hold the $2000 level in the spring. We’ve seen some bullion rallies stall around the 50-day SMA, which means this current rebound could target the $1700 level.

Crypto

Cryptos are rebounding nicely as rates slide and the dollar weakens. Both Bitcoin and Ethereum are gaining momentum as Wall Street musters up a few strong sessions. The economy is showing further signs of weakening and that is helping investors grow confident that the Fed will be in a better position to downshift their tightening pace after next week’s FOMC meeting.

This week is filled with a handful of major risk events that could help keep this week’s broader market risk-on rally going. Massive tech earnings, a couple major central bank decisions, and the first look at Q3 GDP will all weigh on risk appetite this week. To the upside, Bitcoin should find resistance at around $20,500, while $18,500 provides strong support.