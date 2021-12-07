- Overview of market sentiment at the European open (00:00).
- The biggest rise in MSCI Asia-Pac index in more than 3 months (3:31).
- RBA leave policy on hold as expected (5:23).
- Community transmission of Omicron variant in parts of the UK (5:50).
- New York City to impose vaccine mandate on all private-sector workers (10:04).
- Tesla shares under pressure on a string of bad news (10:56).
- Biden weighs Russian banking sanctions ahead of talks today (15:25).
- Omicron adds to doubts over ECB's commitment to further stimulus (17:15).
- Calendar highlights for today (18:21).
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Recovery remains elusive below 1.1390
EUR/USD seesaws after rising the most in two weeks. EUR/USD grinds higher around the weekly top following the biggest daily jump in a fortnight, taking rounds to 1.1350-40 during the early Asian session on Thursday.
GBP/USD stays depressed around 1.3200, coronavirus, Brexit jitters poke yearly low
GBP/USD fades corrective pullback from 2021 bottom, down for third consecutive day. GBP/USD hovers around 1.3200 following a failed attempt to bounce off the 2021 bottom, marked the previous day, during the initial Asian session on Thursday.
Gold: Greenback slides and offsets rising US yields
Gold is flat and sideways in consolidating markets awaiting a catalyst. Gold is consolidating in the $1,779 and $1,793 range with markets trying to assess the outlook with regards to inflation, central banks and the uncertainty surrounding the Covid-19 variant.
Cardano price in phenomenal buying zone as ADA targets $3
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Cardano price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate different patterns and indicators that suggest ADA is primed to advance further.
