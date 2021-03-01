Stock markets have had a very good day, striding into March with a firmly bullish view, and as the close nears the FTSE 100 is 100 points higher, while the Dow has soared by 600 points.

Stock market rally ignites across global indices.

Cyclical and yield stocks lead the way.

Strong US ISM reading a mixed blessing?

Stocks have a remarkably short memory. Either that or the urge to ‘buy the dip’ from investors is still overwhelmingly strong. In fact it appears to be getting stronger, as for the second time in as many months investors have jumped on a brief pullback as a chance to pile into equities ahead of the economic recovery expected in the second half of the year. Last week’s concerns have been swiftly forgotten, with a drop back in bond yields certainly helping, and combined with new month flows indices have found the support for which they searched in vain last week. Leading the way higher this afternoon have been energy, retail and utility stocks, an interesting combination of cyclical and yield plays that points towards a much more broad-based market rally than one founded entirely on tech names. Tech stocks have not been slow to rebound either however, and with Zoom earnings later in the week coming at a time when many major names have suffered steady pullbacks since their highs of 2020, the sector seems poised to recoup some lost ground.

A surging ISM manufacturing reading is certainly good news regarding the US economy, but perversely might be sending a warning signal for equities. January’s reading was also strong, but failed to inspire much excitement among investors, while the volatility of 2018 was preceded by some very healthy ISM numbers. This solid US recovery may well give the dollar another boost, which in the near-term has the potential to disrupt stock markets, which have become all-too used to the ‘weak dollar = strong stocks’ narrative. There have been periods when both the greenback and equities have done well, but switching to such a regime will not be easy and will likely involve some hefty sector rotation that could spark yet more volatility.