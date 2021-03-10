Stocks rally as inflation worries ease, BOC refrains from taper talk, Oil steady, Gold bottom in place

US stocks are surging higher after the latest US CPI data eased short-term inflation worries. Next month’s inflation report will see elevated pricing pressures as the base effects from the COVID shock will likely take inflation above the Fed’s target. Core inflation came in softer than forecasts on both a monthly and annual basis. The headline monthly CPI reading rose 0.4%, as expected, which was impacted by higher gasoline prices that stemmed from the deep freeze that punished the south. Declines in used vehicles, apparel, and medical care commodities kept inflation worries at ease.

A tame inflation report and strong demand with the next few Treasury bond auctions could mean the Fed could have an easy policy meeting next week. If the 10-year Treasury yield does not push above the recent cycle highs leading up to the March 17th FOMC decision, Fed Chair Powell won’t have to push back on the bond market.

The House will take a final vote today on President Biden's $1.9 trillion pandemic plan. This will be his first major legislative action and be the highlight of his first 100 days.

There still remains a certain amount of nervousness over the Nasdaq and some investors might not feel comfortable piling back on their big bets until after the next couple of Treasury auctions. The Nasdaq will get hit hardest if weak demand is the story of today’s 10-year note auction. The cyclical rotation is not going away anytime soon and that will make the Nasdaq be the first risky asset to get sold. The Nasdaq has given up the majority of its earlier gains and is slightly higher on the day.

FX

The dollar declined after a tame inflation report kept Treasury yields stable. Runaway inflation concerns will have to wait till next month and that appears good enough to keep demand flowing out of the dollar.

Euro-dollar might start to remain trapped in a tight range as currency traders await tomorrow’s ECB decision. The eurozone is struggling significantly when compared to the US on both fiscal stimulus and on COVID vaccines. The ECB could easily justify providing some tweaks to their stimulus measures and that could weigh somewhat on the euro.

The Bank of Canada rate decision surprised some after policymakers refrained from offering signs tightening is nearing. The Canadian dollar gave up the majority of its gains following the BOC dovish commitment. QE will stay at CAD4 billion and they maintained their extraordinary forward guidance.

Oil

Crude prices have been all over the place today. Oil initially gave up earlier gains after Russian Deputy Prime Minister Novak gave some comments that reminded energy traders that Russia is focused on market share and doesn't need oil prices to be much higher. Novak told President Putin that the OPEC+ agreement is positive for Russia and that the output hike will reach 890k bpd in April when compared to last May. Novak also noted that the National Wellbeing Fund will receive 2.5 trillion rubles if oil averages $60/bbl in 2021.

The EIA crude oil inventory report showed another large build with stockpiles, but also that refineries are now finally resuming operations. Last night's API inventory report also posted a massive build so that is probably why oil prices didn't have a knee-jerk selloff reaction. Refiners posted a record 2.4 million bpd increase in oil processing, which brings the total to 12.3 million, which is much closer to the pre-deep freeze levels of 14.8 million.

US production rose 900,000 bpd to 10.9 million and expectations will be high for that number to continue to grow now that OPEC+ has signaled they will keep output mostly steady. Exports also increased by 12.0% raising expectations that the demand outlook is starting to improve globally.

WTI crude seems poised to stabilize around the mid-$60s as long as virus variants don't pose a greater risk to the short-term outlook.

Gold

Gold prices pared earlier losses after today's CPI data lessened worries about near-term inflation. Gold will eventually return to being an inflation hedge, but right now pricing pressures are dominating the move in Treasury yields. Gold should continue rebounding if Treasury yields stabilize. The next round of US Treasury auctions could be key in determining the next big move for gold. Strong demand for Treasuries should keep yields in check and that could allow gold to push higher.

Gold tested with bear-market territory earlier this week and that discount was too good of an opportunity for many longer-term traders. Gold may have formed a key bottom and investors could quickly jump back on this trade if the $1700 level is strongly respected this week.

Bitcoin

Bitcoin is making another record run as global risk appetite returns following a tame US inflation report. One of the core macro drivers for Bitcoin is the massive amounts of stimulus that central banks continue to pour into the financial system. Today, the Bank of Canada reiterated they will not raise borrowing costs until the economy is fully repaired, which could mean they will remain accommodative until 2023. Tomorrow the ECB will likely provide some tweaks to their policies to provide more support to their struggling economic recovery. Next week the Fed will likely stand pat on their dovish commitment. Bitcoin should see steady retail flows as demand for fiat currencies will not really pick up until Europe and emerging markets are easily distributing COVID vaccines and are deeper along in their economic recoveries.

Bitcoin’s bullish outlook remains intact and as long as institutional interest grows and right now that still seems to be the case.