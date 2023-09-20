While a more positive tone has prevailed today thanks to easing oil prices and the lower UK CPI reading, the Fed decision could prompt a fresh wave of selling, says Chris Beauchamp, Chief Market Analyst at online trading platform IG.
Oil weakness and UK inflation surprise give stocks a break
“The steady beat of rising oil prices has been interrupted today, providing stocks around the globe with some much-needed breathing space. The relentless rise oil has reignited concerns that inflation will make a comeback this year, and this has unnerved global equities. While it might be a blip, the morning’s surprise UK CPI reading added to the more positive tone for the day, giving UK-focused sectors a change to make real progress hopes that the BoE really is close to ending rate hikes for the time being.”
Fed likely to lean hawkish
“But while the day has seen stocks recover some losses, there is the potential for renewed losses tonight even if the Fed pauses. It too can see the gains made by oil, and with recent US inflation data pointing towards a revival, there is a need to take a stand, even if only in the language of the statement. This threatens to undo the gains of the session so far.”
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains above 1.0700 as markets await Fed decision
EUR/USD trades in positive territory advancing above 1.0700 on Wednesday. The modest US Dollar weakness helps the pair hold its ground as investors await the US Federal Reserve's policy announcements, the revised dot plot and Chairman Powell's press conference.
GBP/USD rebounds to 1.2400 on modest USD weakness
GBP/USD gained traction and turned positive on the day near 1.2400 following a dip below 1.2350 in the European session after soft UK inflation data. Improving risk mood ahead of Fed policy announcements causes the USD to lose interest and supports the pair.
Gold could extend its run with Fed’s announcement Premium
Spot Gold trades at its highest in two weeks, hovering near an intraday high of $1,945.79 a troy ounce. XAU/USD surged on broad US Dollar weakness ahead of the Federal Reserve (Fed) monetary policy meeting outcome. Investors head into the event with a positive mood amid hopes the American central bank is at the end of its tightening cycle while optimistic about the economic future.
Whales drop stablecoins like hotcakes, analysts wait for turnaround in Bitcoin demand
Large wallet investors’ stablecoin holdings have typically been considered an indicator for determining whether there is demand or buying power in the crypto market.
Federal Reserve Preview: Powell to propel US Dollar higher with hawkish tone Premium
The Federal Reserve is widely expected to leave its rates unchanged at 5.25%-5.50% and signal a hike in November. Investors will also eye changes in the bank's projections for borrowing costs next year, which currently point to four cuts.