Share:

While a more positive tone has prevailed today thanks to easing oil prices and the lower UK CPI reading, the Fed decision could prompt a fresh wave of selling, says Chris Beauchamp, Chief Market Analyst at online trading platform IG.

Oil weakness and UK inflation surprise give stocks a break

“The steady beat of rising oil prices has been interrupted today, providing stocks around the globe with some much-needed breathing space. The relentless rise oil has reignited concerns that inflation will make a comeback this year, and this has unnerved global equities. While it might be a blip, the morning’s surprise UK CPI reading added to the more positive tone for the day, giving UK-focused sectors a change to make real progress hopes that the BoE really is close to ending rate hikes for the time being.”

Fed likely to lean hawkish

“But while the day has seen stocks recover some losses, there is the potential for renewed losses tonight even if the Fed pauses. It too can see the gains made by oil, and with recent US inflation data pointing towards a revival, there is a need to take a stand, even if only in the language of the statement. This threatens to undo the gains of the session so far.”



