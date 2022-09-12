A quiet day has seen stocks make further headway for the time being.

Stocks continue their rally in quiet session

“The rally in equities over the past week will have many scratching their heads, wondering why markets have been able to rebound despite the lack of news. But it is because there is so little in the way of big news that markets have recovered. It has allowed investors to focus on valuations, and put the rate hikes of the ECB and the Fed’s hawkish commentary behind them. The lack of earnings news too has made it easier for the FTSE 100 and others to bounce.”

Can it last?

“But it will not stay quiet for ever. The next Fed decision will soon begin to loom large, and it is likely that even a softer CPI reading in the US this week will not deter the FOMC from another bumper rate hike. The broader outlook still remains tough, and it makes sense to expect indices to reverse course in the weeks to come.”