A quiet day has seen stocks make further headway for the time being.
Stocks continue their rally in quiet session
“The rally in equities over the past week will have many scratching their heads, wondering why markets have been able to rebound despite the lack of news. But it is because there is so little in the way of big news that markets have recovered. It has allowed investors to focus on valuations, and put the rate hikes of the ECB and the Fed’s hawkish commentary behind them. The lack of earnings news too has made it easier for the FTSE 100 and others to bounce.”
Can it last?
“But it will not stay quiet for ever. The next Fed decision will soon begin to loom large, and it is likely that even a softer CPI reading in the US this week will not deter the FOMC from another bumper rate hike. The broader outlook still remains tough, and it makes sense to expect indices to reverse course in the weeks to come.”
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to strong daily gains above 1.0100
Although EUR/USD retreated from the multi-week high it touched at 1.0198 earlier in the day, it remains on track to register strong daily gains as it holds comfortably above 1.0100. Hawkish ECB rhetoric and the broad dollar weakness fueled the pair's advance on Monday.
GBP/USD stays within a touching distance of 1.1700
GBP/USD has extended its rebound and climbed to a fresh September high at 1.1700 before retreating modestly. The British pound benefits from the improving risk mood at the beginning of the week despite disappointing UK data.
Gold struggles to hold above $1,730
Gold has erased a portion of its daily gains after having advanced to its strongest level in nearly two weeks above $1,730. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 1% in the early American session, helping XAU/USD to stay afloat in positive territory.
Bitcoin traders play waiting game ahead of CPI data and the Merge
Bitcoin price witnessed a slow recovery from its slump as investors waited for the release of CPI data. Analysts believe Bitcoin price could witness a reversal of its downtrend once there is a successful completion of the Merge.
US August CPI ahead of Fed meeting
Tomorrow is likely to be one of the most important days for the markets this week, because we get some crucial data ahead of the FOMC meeting next week. To make matters more interesting, the Fed is already in its blackout period.