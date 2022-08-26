Today's market summary​

The Dollar strengthening has resumed.

US stock indexes futures are down currently.

Brent is edging up presently.

Gold is edging down today.

​Top daily news​

Equities are pointing in different directions currently ahead of Powell’s speech at Jackson Hole today after Wall Street closed higher on Thursday following positive data. Google shares gained 2.6% outperforming the market, Microsoft shares rose 1.11% while the software giant noted that existing Xbox Series X/S prices will remain the same after Sony's announcement that it will be raising the price of PlayStation 5.

Forex news​

Currency Pair Change EUR USD -0.04% GBP USD -0.49% USD JPY +0.43% AUD USD -0.38%

The Dollar strengthening has resumed currently. The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, slid 0.5% Thursday while the US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported less Americans applied for initial jobless claims last week than expected while their number declined.

Both EUR/USD and GBP/USD resumed advancing Thursday while German second quarter GDP growth was revised to 0.1% over quarter, up from an initial estimate of 0.0%. Both euro and Pound are lower against the Dollar currently. USD/JPY reversed its climbing yesterday while AUD/USD reversed its retreating with both the Australian dollar and yen lower against the Greenback currently.

Stock market news​

Indices Change Dow Jones Index -0.08% Nikkei Index -0.07% Hang Seng Index -0.14% Australian Stock Index +0.41%

US stock indexes futures are down currently ahead of Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) report at 14:30 CET with the yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes up at 3.052%. The three main US stock benchmarks closed higher yesterday recording gains in the range of 1.0% to 1.7% while data showed GDP in the second quarter contracted by 0.6%, much less than first reported.

European stock market futures are mixed today after ending marginally higher Thursday led by oil and gas shares. Asian stock indexes futures are mixed currently with Australia’s All Ordinaries leading gainers while Hong Kong tech majors rose after reports Washington and Beijing were close to striking an auditing deal.

Commodity market news​

Commodities Change Brent Crude Oil +0.66% WTI Crude +0.67%

Brent is edging up presently. Prices ended down Thursday after Iran said it had received a response from the United States to the European Union's "final" text to resurrect the nuclear agreement. The US oil benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) dropped 2.5% but is higher currently. Brent crude lost 1.9% to $99.34 a barrel on Thursday

Gold market news​

Metals Change Gold -0.3%

Gold is edging down today. Spot gold edged 0.41% up closing at $1758.09 on Thursday.

