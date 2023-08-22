Stocks on track for second day of gains despite decline in Zoom shares amid short selling

Share:

Global stock indices are on track for a second day of gains on tech optimism, says Axel Rudolph, Senior Market Analyst at online trading platform IG.

Stocks remain bid on Nvidia optimism

“Global stock indices got a helping hand from general technology stock optimism as Nvidia's share price briefly rallied to a new all-time record high, up over 18% from last week's low. Despite better-than-expected earnings, revenue and solid forward guidance Zoom shares dropped around 4% in early morning trading, having risen by nearly 12% in after-hours trading on Monday. Nvidia's after-hours results on Wednesday should give a good indication of whether the AI craze remains in full swing or is coming to an end."

U.S. 10-year yield rises to new 15-year high

“U.S. 10-year yields have risen to 4.36%, a level last seen in November 2007 ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole symposium later this week. The U.S. dollar basket has resumed its ascent and may soon trade in three-month highs, pushing the gold price back down again."