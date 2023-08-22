Stocks on track for second day of gains despite decline in Zoom shares amid short selling

Global stock indices are on track for a second day of gains on tech optimism, says Axel Rudolph, Senior Market Analyst at online trading platform IG.
Stocks remain bid on Nvidia optimism
“Global stock indices got a helping hand from general technology stock optimism as Nvidia's share price briefly rallied to a new all-time record high, up over 18% from last week's low. Despite better-than-expected earnings, revenue and solid forward guidance Zoom shares dropped around 4% in early morning trading, having risen by nearly 12% in after-hours trading on Monday. Nvidia's after-hours results on Wednesday should give a good indication of whether the AI craze remains in full swing or is coming to an end."
U.S. 10-year yield rises to new 15-year high
“U.S. 10-year yields have risen to 4.36%, a level last seen in November 2007 ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole symposium later this week. The U.S. dollar basket has resumed its ascent and may soon trade in three-month highs, pushing the gold price back down again."
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
EUR/USD retreats below 1.0850 as USD gathers strength
EUR/USD lost its traction and declined toward 1.0850 after rising above 1.0930 in the early European session on Tuesday. The US Dollar stays resilient against its rivals amid cautious market mood and weighs on the pair. Investors keep a close eye on comments from Fed officials.
GBP/USD declines below 1.2750 on cautious market mood
GBP/USD rose to 1.2800 in the early European session on Tuesday but failed to preserve its bullish momentum. With the US Dollar finding demand as a safe haven following the bearish opening in Wall Street, the pair declined below 1.2750 and turned negative on the day.
Gold rebounds toward $1,900 as US yields lose traction
Gold price declined below $1,890 amid renewed US Dollar strength on Tuesday but managed to stage a rebound. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield retreated toward 4.3% from the multi-year high it set earlier in the day, helping XAU/USD find a foothold.
Optimism price emerges as the quickest Ethereum L2 to recover as demand rises by 150%
Optimism price made its way back up rather quickly; however, it still has a long way to go before it can completely recover all its losses. Interestingly, the altcoin is finding support from its investors at a time when most of the other altcoins are losing the same.
BIDU stock rises 4% following 43% increase in adjusted earnings
Baidu (BIDU) stock surged in Tuesday’s premarket following the Chinese search giant’s release of a major earnings beat for the quarter ending June 30. Baidu stock has increased 4.5% to $130.50 at the time of writing, while NASDAQ 100 futures have gained 0.7%.