Rising yields have helped to drive stocks higher, although the Nasdaq is lagging behind. The UK has confirmed its plans to reopen on 19 July, although high street and travel stocks have felt little benefit today. Virgin Galactic flight success provides hope that space tourism will soon be upon us.

A slow start to the week has seen European and US markets enjoy marginal gains in a bid to follow Friday’s impressive surge for stocks. The rebound in yields since Friday has dented confidence for growth names, with the Nasdaq trading in the red today as a continuation of Friday’s pop in yields. UK travel names have been hit hard today despite the confirmation that the UK will continue to respect the 19 July date to fully unlock the economy. Airlines are likely to continue on a relatively bumpy path as the UK shows its willingness to allow Covid levels to surge as a result of the reopening efforts.

Richard Branson’s trip to the edge of space was expected to mark a fresh boost for Virgin Galactic shares, yet the decision to sell $500 million of stock dampened that bullish sentiment. After all the speculation over the possibility and logistics of space tourism, it is finally becoming a reality. With just eight days until Jeff Bezos hops aboard his Blue Origin New Shepard capsule, there are questions over what demand will look like once things have settled. The development of the technology required to get Virgin Galactic to this point has come at a cost, but investors will hope that the company can soon stand on its own feet and turn out a profit after many years in the red.