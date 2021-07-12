Rising yields have helped to drive stocks higher, although the Nasdaq is lagging behind. The UK has confirmed its plans to reopen on 19 July, although high street and travel stocks have felt little benefit today. Virgin Galactic flight success provides hope that space tourism will soon be upon us.
- Markets on the rise, although Nasdaq lags amid higher yields
- UK travel and high street names on the back foot despite reopening plans
- Virgin Galactic look set to make space tourism a new reality
A slow start to the week has seen European and US markets enjoy marginal gains in a bid to follow Friday’s impressive surge for stocks. The rebound in yields since Friday has dented confidence for growth names, with the Nasdaq trading in the red today as a continuation of Friday’s pop in yields. UK travel names have been hit hard today despite the confirmation that the UK will continue to respect the 19 July date to fully unlock the economy. Airlines are likely to continue on a relatively bumpy path as the UK shows its willingness to allow Covid levels to surge as a result of the reopening efforts.
Richard Branson’s trip to the edge of space was expected to mark a fresh boost for Virgin Galactic shares, yet the decision to sell $500 million of stock dampened that bullish sentiment. After all the speculation over the possibility and logistics of space tourism, it is finally becoming a reality. With just eight days until Jeff Bezos hops aboard his Blue Origin New Shepard capsule, there are questions over what demand will look like once things have settled. The development of the technology required to get Virgin Galactic to this point has come at a cost, but investors will hope that the company can soon stand on its own feet and turn out a profit after many years in the red.
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
