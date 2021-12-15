Yet another down day for indices has seen the FTSE 100 fall 40 points, as traders await news from the Federal Reserve.

Equities still under plenty of pressure

Central banks dominate the coming 24 hours

Fed’s tone to be crucial for equities and greenback

Apart from some gains in European markets, stocks remain on the back foot, as investors across the globe prepare for a busy 24 hours in the world of central banking. The most important decision comes through tonight, with the Fed expected to quicken the pace of tapering and also provide an updated dot plot that will allow markets to spend their Christmas and New Year examining the tea leaves and deciding on what 2022 might bring in terms of rate hikes. Today’s CPI figure puts plenty of pressure on the BoE to move, but given how the Omicron situation in the UK appears to have changed so dramatically this week the MPC will feel justified in holding policy unchanged for now.

The dollar is on a high ahead of tonight’s meeting, having enjoyed a solid performance throughout the year as a whole. Buying the dips in the greenback has been almost as successful a strategy this year as doing the same in stock markets, but the dollar basket is heading back towards November highs, pricing in plenty of hawkish comments from Powell and co tonight. We could see these gains given back depending on how Powell’s tone evolves tonight.