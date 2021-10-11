Stocks move on to the front foot in afternoon trading

A better start in the US has helped lift European markets from their lows, although nervousness persists as we await the beginning of earnings season.

Wall Street strides ahead in early trading.

Central banks face a dilemma as oil prices rise.

US banks looking strong ahead of earnings.

After a tough morning for European markets, Wall Street has buoyed global risk appetite with a positive, if still modest, move that has recouped some of Friday’s losses. Fed minutes and the start of earnings season, plus more inflation data throughout the week, provide plenty of reason for caution, but at least the debt ceiling issue has been taken off the table for the time being. The rise in oil prices continues to be the major bugbear – the rally shows no sign of slowing down, creating the potential for a feedback loop that accelerates the rise in prices and sends inflation fears into overdrive. The rise in prices of course is something that central banks will struggle to control, since raising rates will have little impact overall. After a year of wielding enormous power over markets, central bankers may suddenly find themselves as bystanders as the global economy begins to experience the ‘growing pains’ that result from a rapid rebound from the global shutdown.

Talk of rate increases still seems premature when the recovery is far from bedded in across the globe, but it has at least helped banking stocks around the globe. Higher inflation and rising yields have helped the sector, which takes centre stage this week as earnings season gets underway. Financials have outpaced the S&P 500 over the past month, as investors hope that improved income figures will help offset a decline in trading revenues.