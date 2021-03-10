Top daily news

Global stock markets are mixed today after rebound as the yield on benchmark 10-year notes slipped to 1.539% following Tuesday’s auction of $58 billion in US 3-year notes. Tesla stocks rallied 19.64% recovering $106 billion in market capitalization, Microsoft shares rose 2.81% Tuesday.

Forex news

Currency Pair Change EUR USD -2.32% GBP USD -0.49% USD JPY 0.21% AUD USD -2.82%

The Dollar weakening has reversed today. The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, shed 0.5% Tuesday.

Both EUR/USD and GBP/USD reversed their sliding yesterday despite European statistics agency Eurostat report Tuesday the euro zone economy contracted by 0.7% in the final quarter of 2020, revising down its previous flash estimate for a 0.6% quarterly contraction. Both pairs are lower currently. USD/JPY reversed its sliding yesterday and AUD/USD reversed its climbing with both yen and Australian dollar lower against the greenback currently.

Stock Market news

Indices Change Dow Jones Index -0.01% Nikkei Index 0.03% Hang Seng Index 1.06% Australian Stock Index -1.12%

Futures on three main US stock indexes are down currently ahead of $38 billion in 10-year notes auction at 19:00 CET today. Stock indexes in US rebounded Tuesday after bond yields declined: the three main US stock indexes posted gains ranging from 0.1% to 3.7% driven by bargain hunting for big cap technology shares.

European stock indexes are edging lower currently after a bullish session on Tuesday led by retail shares. Asian indexes are mostly advancing today except for Australia’s All Ordinaries ASX 200 Index.

Commodity Market news

Commodities Change Brent Crude Oil -0.74% WTI Crude -0.6%

Brent is extending losses today. Oil prices ended lower on Tuesday. The American Petroleum Institute reported late Tuesday US crude supplies rose sharply by 12.8 million barrels last week. The US oil benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) fell 1.6% Tuesday. Brent crude lost 1.06% to $67.52 a barrel.

Gold Market News

Metals Change Gold -0.01%

Gold prices are pulling back today. April gold gained 2% to $1716.90 an ounce on Tuesday.

