Top daily news
Global stock markets are mixed today after rebound as the yield on benchmark 10-year notes slipped to 1.539% following Tuesday’s auction of $58 billion in US 3-year notes. Tesla stocks rallied 19.64% recovering $106 billion in market capitalization, Microsoft shares rose 2.81% Tuesday.
Forex news
|Currency Pair
|Change
|EUR USD
|-2.32%
|GBP USD
|-0.49%
|USD JPY
|0.21%
|AUD USD
|-2.82%
The Dollar weakening has reversed today. The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, shed 0.5% Tuesday.
Both EUR/USD and GBP/USD reversed their sliding yesterday despite European statistics agency Eurostat report Tuesday the euro zone economy contracted by 0.7% in the final quarter of 2020, revising down its previous flash estimate for a 0.6% quarterly contraction. Both pairs are lower currently. USD/JPY reversed its sliding yesterday and AUD/USD reversed its climbing with both yen and Australian dollar lower against the greenback currently.
Stock Market news
|Indices
|Change
|Dow Jones Index
|-0.01%
|Nikkei Index
|0.03%
|Hang Seng Index
|1.06%
|Australian Stock Index
|-1.12%
Futures on three main US stock indexes are down currently ahead of $38 billion in 10-year notes auction at 19:00 CET today. Stock indexes in US rebounded Tuesday after bond yields declined: the three main US stock indexes posted gains ranging from 0.1% to 3.7% driven by bargain hunting for big cap technology shares.
European stock indexes are edging lower currently after a bullish session on Tuesday led by retail shares. Asian indexes are mostly advancing today except for Australia’s All Ordinaries ASX 200 Index.
Commodity Market news
|Commodities
|Change
|Brent Crude Oil
|-0.74%
|WTI Crude
|-0.6%
Brent is extending losses today. Oil prices ended lower on Tuesday. The American Petroleum Institute reported late Tuesday US crude supplies rose sharply by 12.8 million barrels last week. The US oil benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) fell 1.6% Tuesday. Brent crude lost 1.06% to $67.52 a barrel.
Gold Market News
|Metals
|Change
|Gold
|-0.01%
Gold prices are pulling back today. April gold gained 2% to $1716.90 an ounce on Tuesday.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges higher after US Core CPI misses
EUR/USD is edging up to 1.19 after US Core CPI missed estimates with 1.3% YoY in February. Ten-year Treasury yields are hovering around 1.55% ahead of the all-important bond-auction due later.
GBP/USD flirts with 1.39 as the dollar cedes ground
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.39, off the lows as markets bounce from the lows, the House's vote on stimulus and a critical ten-year bond auction await traders. US inflation missed estimates.
XAU/USD consolidates Tuesday's gains below $1,720 resistance
XAU/USD is struggling to build on Tuesday's strong gains. Key resistance for gold is located at $1,720. Buyers could look to defend $1,700 if XAU/USD loses traction.
Cardano nurtures the uptrend eyeing new record high
Cardano seems to have begun another technical breakout toward $1.56. The IOMAP chart reveals ADA has a relatively smooth path, adding credence to the uptrend. The MACD cross also reinforces the bullish narrative.
GameStop Corporation the sequel, on traders screens everywhere
GameStop (GME) here we go again, you just can't keep a good stock down! GME shares ended Tuesday up 26% at near $250. GME decides to keep going and is nearing $300 in Wednesday's pre-market!