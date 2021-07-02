Top daily news

Global markets are mixed currently after SP 500 ended at a record for the sixth straight session on Thursday as investors await US non-farm payrolls today. Microsoft shares gained 0.26% as CEO Satya Nadella said his company is building its technology to work with as many products as possible, inviting Google to bring its app store onto Windows and telling developers are now allowed to sell programs on the Microsoft Store for little to no commission - a stark shift from Apple's and Google's 15% minimum take. Apple shares added 0.23% underperforming the market.

Forex news

Currency Pair Change EUR USD -0.23% GBP USD -0.03% USD JPY +0.05% AUD USD -0.23%

The Dollar strengthening continues currently. The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, gained 0.2% Thursday after US Labor Department report 364 thousand Americans sought unemployment benefits over the last week, down from 415 thousand the previous week.

Both GBP/USD and EUR/USD continued their sliding Thursday despite Markit’s report euro-zone manufacturing activity grew at its fastest pace on record in June. The dynamics is intact for both pairs currently. USD/JPY continued its rising while AUD/USD accelerated its sliding yesterday with both yen and Australian dollar lower against the Greenback currently.

Stock market news

Indices Change Dow Jones Index +0.13% Nikkei Index +0.26% Hang Seng Index -1.52% Australian Stock Index +0.42%

Futures on three main US stock indexes are mixed currently ahead of US jobs report and trade balance data at 14:30 CET today. The three main US stock benchmarks recorded daily gains in the range of 0.1% to 0.5% Thursday as new applications for unemployment benefits fell last week to 364,000, the lowest since March 14 last year.

European stock indexes are lower currently after closing up Thursday with oil and gas shares leading gains. Asian indexes are mixed today with Hang Seng leading losses after Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday pledged a “complete reunification” with Taiwan.

Commodity market news

Commodities Change Brent Crude Oil -0.16% WTI Crude -0.32%

Brent is edging lower today after OPEC+ ministers delayed a meeting on output policy as the United Arab Emirates balked at a plan to add back 2 million barrels per day in the second half of the year. Oil prices ended higher yesterday. The US oil benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures jumped 2.4% but is lower currently. September Brent crude rose 1.6% to $75.23 a barrel on Thursday.

Gold market news

Metals Change Gold -0.08%

Gold prices are edging down today. August gold added 0.3% settling higher for second day in a row - at $1,776.80 an ounce on Thursday.

