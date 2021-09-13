Top daily news

Global equities are mixed currently while 10-year US Treasury note yields edged down to 1.334% after Wall Street closed lower Friday following higher US wholesales price data. Apple shares fell 3.31% underperforming market after court ruling in Fortnite-maker Epic Games trial Apple cannot stop app developers directing users to third-party payment options, Facebook shares added 0.18% Friday after the social network giant announced it would buy $100 million worth of unpaid invoices from 30,000 small businesses owned by women and minorities.

Forex news

Currency Pair Change EUR USD -0.21% GBP USD -0.44% USD JPY +0.9% AUD USD -0.43%

The Dollar strengthening is intact currently. The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, added 0.1% on Friday after Bureau of Labor Statistics report US producer prices posted another record increase in August.

Both EUR/USD and GBP/USD reversed their climbing Friday while INSE French statistics institute reported the French industrial output growth in July slowed a tad more than forecast. Both pairs are lower currently. USD/JPY reversed its sliding Friday while AUD/USD declined further with both the Australian dollar and yen lower against the Greenback currently.

Stock market news

Indices Change Dow Jones Index 0.23% Nikkei Index +0.81% Hang Seng Index -1.23% Australian Stock Index +0.45%

Futures on US equity benchmarks are up currently ahead of Federal Budget report due at 20:00 CET today. The Wall Street ended down Friday after data showed producer price index (PPI) jumped 8.3% from August 2020, not seasonally adjusted, the biggest increase since the data was first collected in November 2010: the three main US stock benchmarks recorded daily losses ranging from --0.46% to -0.25%.

European stock indexes are rising currently after ending lower on Friday with utilities shares leading the losses. Asian indexes are mixed today with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index leading losses amid reports Beijing aimed to break up Alipay, the hugely popular payments app owned by Jack Ma’s Ant Group.

Commodity market news

Commodities Change Brent Crude Oil +0.03% WTI Crude +0.61%

Brent is extending gains currently. Prices rose on Friday amid concerns over supply tightness in the United States as a result of Hurricane Ida. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures fell 1% and is lower currently. September Brent crude lost 0.6% to $72.61 a barrel on Friday.

Gold market news

Metals Change Gold -0.11%

Gold prices are edging lower today. December gold slid 0.4% settling at $1792.10 an ounce on Friday – logging first weekly loss in five weeks.

