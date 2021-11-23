Markets reacted positively to yesterday's announcement from the Biden administration confirming Jerome Powell as head of the Fed for the next four years as many investors consider it a sign of ongoing support for stocks. While there was some uncertainty related to the decision, the situation appears to have changed in the later part of the day with the majority of indices pulling back from near their recently reached all time highs and hovering around previous reaction areas. Focus today remains on US PMI data, which after better than expected European figures, could have increased expectations along with President Biden’s speech where he is likely to address the economy and inflation, a topic that Jerome Powell has discussed many times and downplayed thus far. It will be worth seeing if the US president has a similar viewpoint to the Chairman of the FED, or if today’s speech will expose some differences in opinions.
Petsathome raises expectations after positive interim results
Petsathome’s interim results continue to demonstrate strength and resilience with a total group revenue growth of 18.0% to £677.6m and the continuing increase in active customers. The company remains committed to expanding its offering and while leaving full-year guidance unchanged, it increased medium term expectations of customer revenue to £2.3bn compared to the £1.4bn achieved last year. While investors may be optimistic after today’s report showed sustained momentum and rising market share, it remains to be seen how the company will continue implementing its strategy and how it will adapt to rising costs and an increase in competition.
X-Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski S.A. does not take responsibility for investment decisions made under the influence of the information published on this website. None of the published information can be treated as a recommendation, disposition, promise, or guarantee that the investor will achieve a profit or will minimize risk using the information published on this website. Transactions including investment instruments, especially derivatives using leverage, are in its nature speculative and can provide both profits and losses that can exceed the initial deposit engaged by the investor.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pushes higher toward 1.1300 on upbeat German, EU PMI data
EUR/USD preserves its recovery momentum in the early European session on Tuesday and trades above 1.1260 supported by the upbeat PMI data from Germany and EU, which showed ongoing expansion in the service and manufacturing sectors' business activity. Investors now await US PMI data.
GBP/USD stays below 1.3400 despite strong UK PMI data
GBP/USD is having a difficult time recovering above 1.3400 on Tuesday as investors eye Brexit headlines. The data from the UK showed that preliminary Markit Manufacturing and Services PMI data came in above expectations in November, limiting the pair's losses for the time being.
Gold hangs near multi-week low, bears flirt with $1,800 mark
Gold struggled to preserve its modest intraday recovery gains from a near three-week low. Hawkish Fed expectations, elevated US bond yields, stronger USD contributed to cap gains.
Why Decentraland will dominate Metaverse and MANA price will hit $7 soon
MANA shows signs that a short-term 50% upswing to $5.5 is likely. Due to the inherent nature of MANA, its share of the Metaverse is likely to increase. A breakdown of the $3.6 support level will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Black Friday 2021 Discounts!
Do you want to take your trading skills to the next level? Now you have a chance of leaping forward at attractive introductory rates. For Black Friday, FXStreet is offering discounts of up to 50% on its upgraded Premium plans.