Markets reacted positively to yesterday's announcement from the Biden administration confirming Jerome Powell as head of the Fed for the next four years as many investors consider it a sign of ongoing support for stocks. While there was some uncertainty related to the decision, the situation appears to have changed in the later part of the day with the majority of indices pulling back from near their recently reached all time highs and hovering around previous reaction areas. Focus today remains on US PMI data, which after better than expected European figures, could have increased expectations along with President Biden’s speech where he is likely to address the economy and inflation, a topic that Jerome Powell has discussed many times and downplayed thus far. It will be worth seeing if the US president has a similar viewpoint to the Chairman of the FED, or if today’s speech will expose some differences in opinions.

Petsathome raises expectations after positive interim results

Petsathome’s interim results continue to demonstrate strength and resilience with a total group revenue growth of 18.0% to £677.6m and the continuing increase in active customers. The company remains committed to expanding its offering and while leaving full-year guidance unchanged, it increased medium term expectations of customer revenue to £2.3bn compared to the £1.4bn achieved last year. While investors may be optimistic after today’s report showed sustained momentum and rising market share, it remains to be seen how the company will continue implementing its strategy and how it will adapt to rising costs and an increase in competition.