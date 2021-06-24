Top daily news

Global equities are mixed currently with commodities largely flat after Wall Street retreat Wednesday as Federal Reserve officials commented a period of high inflation in the United States may last longer than anticipated. Google shares slid 0.17% amid news European Union regulators have launched a fresh antitrust investigation of Google over whether the company is stifling competition in digital advertising technology, Tesla shares jumped 5.27% Wednesday outperforming the market.

Forex news

Currency Pair Change EUR USD +0.1% GBP USD -0.08% USD JPY -0.12% AUD USD +0.04%

The Dollar strengthening has halted currently ahead of the US Labor Department report at 14:30 CET expected to show 382 thousand Americans sought unemployment benefits over the last week, down from 412 thousand the previous week. The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, added 0.1% Wednesday as two Fed officials commented a period of high inflation in the United States may last longer than anticipated, a day after Fed Chair Powell said interest rates would not be raised too quickly.

EUR/USD joined in GBP/USD’s accelerated climbing on Wednesday on the back of Markit report business growth accelerated at its quickest rate in 15 years in euro-zone in June - both in the services and manufacturing sectors. Pound is lower against the Dollar currently while euro is higher. Both USD/JPY and AUD/USD continued their climbing on Wednesday with the Australian dollar and yen higher against the Greenback currently.

Stock market news

Indices Change Dow Jones Index +0.18% Nikkei Index 0.0% Hang Seng Index +0.41% Australian Stock Index -0.05%

The US stock futures are up currently with the 10-year US Treasuries yields up at 1.492% after Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic’s comment Wednesday he expected interest rates would need to rise in late 2022 as inflation is well above Fed’s 2% target. The three main US stock indexes booked returns ranging from -0.2% to +0.1% Wednesday with new home sales in May below expectations.

European stock indexes are advancing currently after ending lower Wednesday with utility shares leading losses. The Bank of England is expected to acknowledge the strength of inflationary pressures in recent data when it meets at 13:00 CET today. Asian stock indexes are mixed today with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index leading gains.

Commodity market news

Commodities Change Brent Crude Oil +0.31% WTI Crude +0.24%

Brent is edging higher currently as Saudi Arabia reported its oil exports climbed over 100% in April from a year earlier. Prices ended higher Wednesday after Energy Information Administration report US crude inventories fell by bigger than expected 7.6 million barrels last week as US travel picks up. The US oil benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures added 0.3% and is higher currently. August Brent crude gained 0.5% to $75.19 a barrel on Wednesday.

Gold market news

Metals Change Gold -0.05%

Gold prices are edging lower today. August gold gained 0.3% to $1783.40 an ounce on Wednesday, the highest price in a week.

Want to get more free analytics? Open Demo Account now to get daily news and analytical materials.