“While the overall backdrop is still firmly risk-off for equities, a calmer mood has been seen even as the US and UK take action on Russian oil exports.”
Mixed day for stocks
“The day has seen markets repeatedly attempt to stabilise, with some buying developing despite the news of UK and US sanctions on Russian oil exports. While there seems little prospect that the rest of Europe will follow suit, the move has brought inflation and supply concerns back to the forefront. Markets look to be in more of a consolidation mode than was the case yesterday, but no one as yet seems to be in any hurry to buy the dip. The war’s outcomes are still so hard to predict, as is its duration, that continuing to cut back exposure to equities seems to be the most prudent approach.”
Volatility surges to fresh highs
“The wild swings on most markets should continue, if the Vix is any guide. The surge in the volatility index is just one part of the current market turmoil, but it remains a useful warning for those hoping that some calm might return soon. Given the stresses seen across markets at present, it looks like economic data will continue to take a back seat, with headlines from the Russia-Ukraine war the main driver of activity.”
EUR/USD jumps to 1.0930 on Ukraine nod to Russia
The EUR/USD pair is up to trade around 1.0930 after a news agency reported Ukraine will no longer insist on NATO membership. Wall Street shrug off the negative tone and trades in the green.
XAUUSD retains gains near record high of $2,075.64 a troy ounce
Gold Price consolidates at around the $2,060 level as US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson have announced sanctions on Russia amid its latest invasion of Ukraine.
GBP/USD under pressure, challenging the 1.3100 level
GBP/USD came under renewed selling pressure after the UK and the US government announced more sanctions on Russia. Both countries presented plans to completely ban crude oil and gas imports from Moscow, either immediately or before the year-end.
ADA collapse to $0.35 likely
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Cardano price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where ADA could be heading next.
Russia-Ukraine War: Five tips for trading when the cannons are heard Premium
High volatility due to the Russia-Ukraine war implies lowering leverage. Trading with the trend has never been more relevant than now. Being aware of a potential reversal is also critical.