Aside from solid gains for Tesla following an upgrade, it has been a day of modest gains for stocks in a data-light session, says Chris Beauchamp, Chief Market Analyst at online trading platform IG.

Indices cautiously higher on quiet Monday

“Gains in futures this morning had come mainly from more optimistic talk of a soft landing in the US, and by Morgan Stanley’s bullish Tesla upgrade, but this has proven a shaky foundation for a sustainable rally. Today’s generally quiet session means that attention is focusing squarely on the US CPI data and ECB decision due this week, and with the risk that both could deliver nasty surprises, risk appetite has been limited.”

Oil back at recent highs

“Oil prices have moved back towards last week’s highs, as if to remind investors of the risks of resurgent inflation. Barring a sudden supply increase or a dramatic downturn in data, there seems little reason to think any sustained weakness in crude prices is at hand.”