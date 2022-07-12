While the Euro did indeed finally drop down to test parity on Tuesday, the ability for the single currency to avoid crashing below the barrier was actually quite impressive when considering the horrid German and Eurozone ZEW reads.
This analysis is for informational and educational purposes only. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell anything. MarketPunks is not a financial advisor and this does not constitute investment advice. All of the information contained herein should be independently verified and confirmed. Please be aware of the risks involved with trading in currencies, stocks, commodities, cryptocurrencies and sports. Do not trade with money you cannot afford to lose. It is recommended that you consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD dribbles around mid-0.6700s as recession fears return, US inflation eyed
AUD/USD portrays the market’s anxiety ahead of the key data/events as it retreats to 0.6750 during Wednesday’s initial Asian session. In doing so, the risk-barometer pair justifies the cautious mood ahead of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for June while reversing the previous day’s corrective pullback from a two-year low.
EUR/USD remains steady, at the brink of parity around 1.0040 as the greenback weakens
The EUR/USD bounces off fresh 20-year lows around the parity area, trimming some of Monday’s losses, as market sentiment wobbles, reflected by US equities fluctuating between gainers and losers, ahead of the US June Consumer Price Index (CPI) to be released on Wednesday
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bears extending the bear cycle ahead of critical US CPI
Gold is back under pressure and establishing fresh lows for the week within the bearish cycle as markets flip risk-off in the latter part of the New York session with the Dow printing fresh lows and down 1% at the time of writing.
Being Wrong Is Healthy, Staying Wrong Is Deadly!
The crypto market shows early evidence that "Crypto Season" will not commence. Although the call was made for bullish volatility, new evidence suggests Market Makers are not done enticing traders to join the sideways range before further drops occur.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!