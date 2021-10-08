Against My View

An enormous move, and the first time in a while we have seen two consecutive days in the same direction. Let alone of such magnitude.

What happened?

Fundamentally, exactly as I had warned a week ago, the can got kicked further down the road. Our forecast was that this would go on for longer than people initially thought. Still unresolved, and with another similarly fateful deadline for raising the debt ceiling in front of us. Now in December.

We got the fundamentals right, but the market has had a far more positive response to a 'lack of resolution', than I had considered. Economics right, market wrong, on the day. My apology, as this would have hurt quite a bit, but, and this may be confronting, I am still bearish.

US500 daily

Those major trend lines I highlighted the other day, the broad range and the early warning range, continue to be of high relevance. That was a big up move, and it was laregely driven by a day trader frenzy on the back of the debt ceiling delay to December, and then a little re-inforced by slightly better New Jobless Claims.

In other words, the market on the day, chose to celebrate that the politicians could not resolve the debt ceiling issue and so moved it to December. That the US is tinkering on the edge of default, but will delay facing the issue, was cause for celebration it seems. The gamer mentality wins again. At the same time, it is true that many commentators and investors have come to a similar view to ourselves. This created a situation of huge stop loss orders either side of the range the whole world was watching, as per our headline yesterday.

In this quick price action analysis, I would suggest to you that the US market was already starting to fold back in on itself in the last hour or two of NY trading. There will be buying in Asia today, driven by the momentum of a much higher NY close.

Nevertheless, that trend line break to the upside we have just seen, now becomes crucial support. As a move below there would signal this was a massive momentary false break to the upside in the short term. When false break reversals occur, they are usually of greater quantum in the opposite direction to that of the first break. It sounds convoluted. In a nutshell, suggest respecting the immediate upward momentum, but with extreme caution, and be quick to sell at any sign of the market weakening again.

That is the short to near term. The big picture remains that wider range, and the fundamentals remain very bearish. Personally, a little disbelieving of the sustainability of this up move.

US New Jobless Claims

Fell back from the worsening trend of recent weeks, but remain at extremely elevated levels. Some 30% above the pre-covid norm.

GOLD

Remains a medium and long term acquisition favourite. We should note, that immediately, there is a clear increasing level of intensity. That is, potential energy here in this immediate range. That energy needs to be unleashed one way or the other. There is a risk of another dip toward 1725/22, though with or without such a move, it remains strong up-trend development that is favoured long term.

AUS200 Still a bear market

A clear follow the leader of the US price action rally on the day, but maintains a more fundamentally problematic outlook medium term. Perhaps a rally to take advantage of, and actually hedge into possible further strength in the Australian session today. The opening up road map looks ever more a dusty track, as Victorian sees cases and hospitalisations grow markedly.

AUDUSD

Similar to Gold. Due to the influence of the US dollar, but the Aussie has an entirely different fundamental backdrop to that of Gold. The current Australian dollar rally appears to be more of a struggle, than a lasting turnaround.