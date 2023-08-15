Share:

Most stock indices, except the Nikkei 225, took a beating on China growth worries, says Axel Rudolph, Senior Market Analyst at online trading platform IG.

Nikkei 225 outperforms as Japan growth exceeds forecasts

“The Nikkei 225 managed to close the day 0.56% higher as the Japanese economy advanced 1.5% qoq in Q2 of 2023, nearly double of what had been expected. Most European and US indices took a beating, though, as China's industrial production, retail sales, fixed investment and unemployment data disappoint. Worries about the health of the Chinese economy weren't alleviated by an unexpected second reduction in the medium-term lending rate this year by the People's Bank of China.”

Weak and stagflationary UK job report weighs on stocks

“UK's wage growth hit a record high as the number of job vacancies fell by 66k while unemployment rose to a higher-than-expected 4.2%, pushing the British pound up but the FTSE 100 and 250 sharply lower on Tuesday. All eyes are now on Wednesday's UK inflation data which most investors hope will come in lower than expected.”