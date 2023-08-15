Most stock indices, except the Nikkei 225, took a beating on China growth worries, says Axel Rudolph, Senior Market Analyst at online trading platform IG.
Nikkei 225 outperforms as Japan growth exceeds forecasts
“The Nikkei 225 managed to close the day 0.56% higher as the Japanese economy advanced 1.5% qoq in Q2 of 2023, nearly double of what had been expected. Most European and US indices took a beating, though, as China's industrial production, retail sales, fixed investment and unemployment data disappoint. Worries about the health of the Chinese economy weren't alleviated by an unexpected second reduction in the medium-term lending rate this year by the People's Bank of China.”
Weak and stagflationary UK job report weighs on stocks
“UK's wage growth hit a record high as the number of job vacancies fell by 66k while unemployment rose to a higher-than-expected 4.2%, pushing the British pound up but the FTSE 100 and 250 sharply lower on Tuesday. All eyes are now on Wednesday's UK inflation data which most investors hope will come in lower than expected.”
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to gains above 1.0900 despite upbeat US data
EUR/USD continues to trade in positive territory above 1.0900 in the American session on Tuesday. Although the upbeat Retail Sales data helped the US Dollar gather strength, retreating US yields on renewed banking concerns weighed on the currency and helped the pair stretch higher.
GBP/USD stays above 1.2700 as USD struggles to gather strength
GBP/USD clings to modest daily gains above 1.2700 despite robust US Retail Sales data report for July. Earlier in the day, the data from the UK showed that the Unemployment Rate rose to 4.2% in three months through June, while wage inflation continued to run hot.
Gold recovers above $1,900 as US yields edge lower
Gold price touched its weakest level in over two months below $1,900 in the early American session but recovered back above that level. The benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield turned negative on the day below 4.2% after Fitch Ratings said that they could downgrade several banks ratings, helping XAU/USD hold its ground.
LRC recaptures 50% of lost investors as Loopring price bounces back from critical support level
Loopring price was saved from observing considerable losses earlier this month as the crypto market’volatility slowed down. The altcoin bounced back from a crucial support level as it also continues to bring back the investors it lost about two months ago.
NVDA stock continues rising after UBS gives thumbs up
Nvidia (NVDA) stock is running against the market’s trend on Tuesday after UBS raised its price target on the leading maker of computer chips for the artificial intelligence industry.