Stocks hover near records, Job openings galore, Illuminating earnings preview, Euro bottom in place, Oil rebounds

Market breadth hasn’t been this good in over a decade. The S&P 500 has 95% of companies trending above their 200 day moving averages. With Treasury yields continuing to ease away from the 1.76% high set at the end of last month, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 index seem poised to keep hitting fresh record highs. The Nasdaq is just 2% away from its record highs as growth stocks make a steady comeback. Recent rallies in both Tesla and the Nasdaq have rejuvenated some interest in some of the favorite COVID pandemic trades.

US stocks pushed higher after US job openings surged to a two-year high in February. The February Jolts job openings reading rose to 7.367 million, much better than consensus estimate of 6.9 million and upwardly revised prior reading of 7.099 million. Hiring is at a torrid pace even before the majority of the public is vaccinated. A tremendous amount of optimism has been priced in as the US economy is poised to run very hot throughout the summer.

Illumina

Earnings season is approaching, and Illumina’s preannouncement was taken as a good sign of things to come. The gene sequencing company delivered a robust revenue beat and sharply raised their full year revenue guidance from +17-20% to +25-28%. Not just the COVID products were solid but also the core business. If Illumina is a precursor of what to expect, this earnings season could see many companies tout a broad-based acceleration.

FX

The euro is slightly higher as the outlook for Europe improves with the majority of Europeans now expected to get vaccinated by the end of June. Also providing a boost for risk appetite was the IMF’s second upgrade this year for the 2021 global economic growth forecast. The euro bottom appears to be in place and 1.1875 should prove to be tentative resistance.

Credit Suisse

The fallout with Archegos Capital's margin call is having Credit Suisse end up as one of the big losers. The bank will take a $4.7 billion writedown, proposes a reduced dividend of CHF0.10 per share, and now expects to report a pretax loss for Q1 of approximately CHF900 million. Credit Suisse noted that both the US hedge fund and the supply chain finance fund matters require substantial further review and scrutiny.

Wall Street is happy the bank is taking action and seems to support today's changes in management. Both Brian Chin, CEO of the Investment Bank and Lara Warner, Chief Risk and Compliance Officer will step down. The Swiss lender appears to have all the bad news priced in as shares seem to have found strong support at the 10.00 level. Given the recent outperformance with financials, many traders might remain cautious about jumping back into Credit Suisse and wait and see if bond yields start to trend higher again.

Oil

And just like that oil prices are looking bullish. Crude prices are rallying on optimism the EU will have enough vaccine supplies to immunize the majority of people by the end of June and on the IMF’s improved global economic outlook for 2021. If Europe's crude demand outlook continues to improve, oil prices could easily rally another $5 over the next month.

Another key event for the energy market is upon us, as world leaders look to revitalize the Iran nuclear deal. If Iran and the US stay on the diplomacy course, Iran eventually could have sanctions lifted, which would mean more crude output as restrictions will end on oil sales.

WTI crude still remains trapped in a very tight range but fears a deeper pullback have eased. Key resistance will remain the $62.50 level, which might only get tested if US crude oil inventories continue to decline.

Gold

Gold is starting to look good again as Treasury yields continue to struggle despite growing optimism for the global economic recovery. Talk of real rates turning positive seems premature, especially considering we will need to see at the very least a couple of hot inflation readings. The path for Treasury yields (both nominal and real) is clearly higher, but for the next month or two a consolidation could be the trade and that will be very positive for gold prices.

This seems to be a rare day that has gold rallying while Bitcoin and Treasury yields are lower. The bottom is clearly in place for gold, but a strong V-shaped move higher is unlikely as Treasury yields will grind higher.

Cryptos

Massive endorsements from Visa, Morgan Stanley, and Goldman Sachs have delivered a new wave of enthusiasm and momentum for the cryptocurrency world. It seems every week a new major financial institution is jumping on the Bitcoin bandwagon and many retail traders are looking to diversify their crypto holdings into many other altcoins. The NFT craze has triggered a wave of interest into Ether and right now so Bitcoin could underperform in the short-term.

Flows into Bitcoin are also slowing down dramatically since the end of last year, so a healthy consolidation could be in the cards.