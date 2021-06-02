Stocks hover near record highs, Oil holds onto gains, Gold stuck at $1900, Bitcoin bounce

US stocks are hovering near record highs as investors remain optimistic that a slower labor market recovery and transitory inflation will allow the Fed to keep pumping up the economy. It will take a lot more hotter-than-expected inflation reports to move the needle that this increase in inflation will be temporary. This week, Fed’s Quarles noted that they have significant ways to go to full employment and Brainard emphasized that the economy is far from the Fed’s goals with risks on both sides.

Today, Fed’s Harker, Bostic, Evans, and Kaplan will speak. Harker is in the camp that doesn’t have outsized concerns on inflation. He did shift his stance on talking about tapering asset purchases. On May 11th he said it was premature to talk about tapering and then on May 21st he noted that they should speak about reducing bond buys sooner than later. Bostic is in wait-in-see-mode and believes the Fed will have clearer signals in September. Last week, Evans noted he has not seen anything to change his support for the Fed’s stance. Kaplan is now the hawkish member and is leading the charge for the Fed to start discussing tapering.

Wall Street is waiting for a catalyst to trigger the inevitable move higher with Treasury yields, which would allow the dollar to tentatively rebound. Some more willingness to begin the discussion over tapering asset purchases could provide some pressure on bonds, but it will take some blockbuster nonfarm payroll reports, hotter-than-expected inflation readings, and signals from corporate America that pricing pressures are not easing.

Oil

Crude prices are rallying after major producers showed patience over how much to increase production going into the second half of the year and on improving demand prospects now that Europe is poised to vaccinate 70% of the adult EU population in July. While large parts of Asia continue to struggle with COVID-19, energy markets remain fixated over the overwhelming strong demand that is coming out of the US and Europe. In normal times, the oil price surge since the beginning of the year would have threatened the upcoming driving/flying season, but coming out of pandemic, that will not derail most travel plans.

The dollar appears poised for a tentative rebound and that could slow down the move higher in crude. Unless a breakthrough comes out of Tehran and a timetable is set for sanction relief, oil prices seemed destined to continue to climb higher.

Gold

Gold remains steady around the $1,900 level as investors await the latest checkup over the American labor market. Gold saw some safe-haven flows after Turkish central bank governor noted that fears of a premature interest rate cut are unjust. President Erdogan wants interest rate cuts to support the economy and if he doesn’t get his way, Turkey may have a new central bank governor soon. The problem for the CBRT is that Turkey is battling structurally higher inflation. With Turkey throwing down a clampdown on cryptocurrencies, gold has benefitted from all the flows.

Emerging markets are all battling higher inflation and that will mean an unbalanced global economic recovery, which should benefit gold in a plethora of ways. Gold will eventually become an inflation hedge once the financial markets adjust to a reset in global bond yields. A stubborn Fed over a complete labor market recovery will mean the dollar will remain vulnerable as the rest of its major trading partners begin tightening. If gold fails to test the $1,950 level after this week’s main event, a pullback could be in the cards.

Bitcoin/Dogecoin

Now that Bitcoin has shown some strong signs of stabilizing above the $30,000 level, long-term investors are adding onto their positions, while some of the more active traders are dipping their toes in the water. Right now, the majority of Wall Street is on standby until Friday’s nonfarm payroll report, so Meme stock mania and cryptocurrency trading could have little resistance.

Bitcoin’s biggest problem remains regulation and the latest paper from the ECB indicates pressure is growing for countries to develop their digital coins otherwise they may face threats to their financial systems and monetary autonomy. Crypto assets are mostly rallying today, but unless the rebound lasts through Friday, serious money will likely remain on the sidelines.

Dogecoin is rallying in anticipation of its debut on Coinbase. Still nowhere near the levels seen before the lead up to Elon Musk’s appearance on SNL. This Dogecoin bounce comes during a period where the cryptoverse is seeing a consolidation of positions, so we should not be surprised if this recent surge fizzles or if it makes another attempt at the moon.