The pre-Fed session has seen stock markets move higher, though the risk of an upset later in the day is high if history is any guide, says Chris Beauchamp, Chief Market Analyst at online trading platform IG.

Stocks mostly higher ahead of the Fed decision

“It has been a positive session for most indices, aside from the Dow, which has struggled thanks to weakness in healthcare stocks. Investors seem relatively confident that the Fed will leave rates unchanged this afternoon. After all, yesterday’s CPI continued the theme of weakening inflation, a motif matched by the PPI inflation this afternoon as well. Clearly the Fed will not rule out a July hike, but if it gives hints in that direction today stocks may see further gains.”

Recent Fed meetings point towards surge in volatility tonight

“The last six Fed meetings have seen significant volatility after the Fed decision, with sellers prevailing over the last hours of the trading session. This burst of risk aversion could play itself out today, putting short-term pressure on the indices. With the ECB following on tomorrow with its own decision, we could see risk struggle in the short-term.”