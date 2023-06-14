The pre-Fed session has seen stock markets move higher, though the risk of an upset later in the day is high if history is any guide, says Chris Beauchamp, Chief Market Analyst at online trading platform IG.
Stocks mostly higher ahead of the Fed decision
“It has been a positive session for most indices, aside from the Dow, which has struggled thanks to weakness in healthcare stocks. Investors seem relatively confident that the Fed will leave rates unchanged this afternoon. After all, yesterday’s CPI continued the theme of weakening inflation, a motif matched by the PPI inflation this afternoon as well. Clearly the Fed will not rule out a July hike, but if it gives hints in that direction today stocks may see further gains.”
Recent Fed meetings point towards surge in volatility tonight
“The last six Fed meetings have seen significant volatility after the Fed decision, with sellers prevailing over the last hours of the trading session. This burst of risk aversion could play itself out today, putting short-term pressure on the indices. With the ECB following on tomorrow with its own decision, we could see risk struggle in the short-term.”
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
