Stocks have edged higher before tonight’s Fed decision, but oil prices have seen heavy losses for a second day, says Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG.
Equity markets steady ahead of Fed decision
“Tonight is expected to see the final rate hike of the current cycle before the Fed moves into its pause period. This is the base case, and if we see a more hawkish FOMC tonight then the tentative gains in stocks this afternoon could slip away. Powell’s Fed days have a poor record for stocks, with the S&P 500 falling on average once the meeting is over, so we could be in for a choppy night.”
Oil plunges for a second day
“Reports of a drone incident in Moscow did not prompt a surge in oil prices, which have dropped sharply for a second day. Oil prices appear to be the one area really concerned about a recession and a slump in demand, and it seems OPEC will have to think about another cut in production fairly soon if a move below the March lows is to be avoided.”
