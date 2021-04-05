Stocks higher on NFP and record ISM service reading, Oil slumps, Gold in ‘no man’s land’

After a robust nonfarm payroll report, substantial further progress appears it could right around the corner for the US economy. Fed Chair Powell would argue that we are far from 'mission accomplished' since the US economy still needs to bring back over 8 million jobs before they will pull in the reins over asset purchases and consider macro prudential regulation. With the economy poised to run hot once President Biden delivers infrastructure stimulus later this year, the Fed will be able to start having conversations of lowering their monthly asset purchases by the end of summer.

Optimism is sky for the US economy after a record 4 million COVID-vaccine doses were delivered in a day. Yours truly got the Pfizer vaccine over the weekend and all my NYC friends that want a vaccine have received their first dose or have a scheduled appointment.

Positive signs for the reopening of the economy is happening after the tremendous box office debut for King Kong vs Godzilla and as parts of downtown Las Vegas start to feel like it’s pre-pandemic time. Airline and movie theater stocks are rising sharply, and it seems that reopening momentum could last.

US stocks could remain bullish on the reflation trade which is now a one-two punch of vaccinated Americans with lots of money in savings and prospects over Biden’s infrastructure spending.

GameStop

GameStop shares tumbled after announcing the sale of up to $1 billion worth of additional shares. No one can blame management for wanting to take advantage of how high shares prices have gone. After falling over 18% in premarket trading to $155.12, shares have pared losses and are down around 5%.

The corporate transformation will take months and the short-term pressures will test the patience of the Reddit-army of retail traders, but for now they seem committed.

US Data

A wrath of late-morning data confirmed what everyone knows, the US economy is headed in the right direction. The miss with February’s factory and durable goods orders did not matter following the March ISM services index record growth reading. The service sector is bouncing back stronger-than-expected and that is great news for the US economy. The ISM Services index rose to 63.7, a strong beat of the 59.0 forecast, and an improvement from February’s nine-month low of 55.3.

Oil

Oil prices are lower as the global crude demand outlook remains unbalanced and as OPEC+ prepares to ramp up production. It is hard to gauge the demand outlook since you have Europe still struggling with their vaccine distribution, while India and Brazil still have COVID cases trending higher. The US looks like it's ready to party like it's 2019, but that won’t be enough to send oil prices much higher from current levels. The rest of the world seems to still be putting restrictions on people moving and until that changes, crude prices will struggle.

Gold

Gold prices are in ‘no man’s land’ as investors await to see if the bond market selloff returns and sends the dollar higher. This is a tough Monday for gold trading as Europe remains on holiday and Treasury yields look stable. The aftermath of the robust nonfarm payroll report is dampening demand for safe-havens but could be raising some eyebrows about future inflation down the road. Gold’s bottom appears to be in place but that will only be confirmed once everyone returns from holiday tomorrow.

Gold prices turned positive after a record ISM Service index reading showed prices paid for materials surged to the highest since July 2008. Traders will keep a close eye on Wednesday’s Fed Minutes that could show if they were thinking about rolling back aid.

Bitcoin

Bitcoin was unable to make a fresh record over the weekend and prices are quickly consolidating here. The news has been relatively quiet for Bitcoin over the past few days. Some frothy targets were made, anticipation is growing over the CoinBase IOP, but in the end it seems this rally needs fresh billion dollar investments from corporate America.