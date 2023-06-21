Equities have gone further onto the red, following disappointment with Powell’s testimony to Congress, says Chris Beauchamp, Chief Market Analyst at online trading platform IG.
Stocks see little to celebrate in Powell testimony
“Today’s Powell testimony has been overshadowed by the UK’s strong inflation data, which has reminded investors that central banks generally aren’t done hiking rates. While investors seemed to doubt the Fed’s commitment last week, they are less sure of themselves today, and stocks continue to push lower. For now the market has run out of reasons to rally, and no other catalysts are yet in sight.”
Sterling slips despite stronger inflation data
“Powell’s testimony has bolstered the dollar slightly, but the main pressure on the pound appears to be the worry about how the UK economy will cope as the BoE tightens the screw with higher rates. Sterling looked overstretched at $1.28 last week, and has been due a pullback, so now it’s up to the BoE to deliver a supportive message tomorrow.”
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
