Equities have gone further onto the red, following disappointment with Powell’s testimony to Congress, says Chris Beauchamp, Chief Market Analyst at online trading platform IG.

Stocks see little to celebrate in Powell testimony

“Today’s Powell testimony has been overshadowed by the UK’s strong inflation data, which has reminded investors that central banks generally aren’t done hiking rates. While investors seemed to doubt the Fed’s commitment last week, they are less sure of themselves today, and stocks continue to push lower. For now the market has run out of reasons to rally, and no other catalysts are yet in sight.”

Sterling slips despite stronger inflation data

“Powell’s testimony has bolstered the dollar slightly, but the main pressure on the pound appears to be the worry about how the UK economy will cope as the BoE tightens the screw with higher rates. Sterling looked overstretched at $1.28 last week, and has been due a pullback, so now it’s up to the BoE to deliver a supportive message tomorrow.”