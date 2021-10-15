The flow through of stimulus and near zero rates continue to feed US corporate earnings, as well as inflation. The other bullish factor on the day was the fresh low for New Jobless Claims at 293,000.

We have been expecting strong earnings all along. The New Jobless Claims number however, was a bit of a surprise for most commentators. Breaking that 300,000 level was certainly a powerful psychological factor on the day.

Extrapolating the New Jobless Claims number into confirmation that the US economy is strong, as many have done, is however a bit of a reach. It is certainly a positive trend, but 293,000 is still a very high number. Also, the employment participation rate remains below pre Covid and with 5 million fewer people employed overall, continued high benefits claims remains a concern.

Nonetheless, the market on the day was able to throw this in the pot with the strong earnings results, to come up with a rather golden soup to justify strong buying. This was an extreme move to the upside and came on the back of a couple of other good days. This is price action we cannot ignore. Still, the Dow Jones remains in its trading range of the past 4 weeks. The SP500 looks a little stronger. As does the Nasdaq. The US stock market is not out of the woods, but it is looking better than it has for some time.

The big question of course, is whether this period has simply been a major correction or are we witnessing extreme volatility in a long-term topping out formation.

The fundamentals, as I have previously outlined, remain decidedly bearish. That people are saying the New Jobless Claims number confirmed a strong economy, is quite odd, given it is the only positive economic number for some time. This is the nature of the prevailing sentiment. To look past negative data and over-celebrate positive releases. All economies always have positive and negative factors at work, and the trick is to work out which side will dominate. That has not been difficult for the US of late, as there is clear predominance of concerning data trends.

Yesterday, everyone believed inflation had become a major concern. Today, it just does not matter anymore, because of the Weekly New Jobless number.

This kind of flippancy makes trading short term highly problematic. The daily ranges are also much larger than usual. Big days have always occurred, but not all the time, endlessly and switching back and forth like this.

Still, we have to figure it out.

From an economic point of view for the US, China and globally, things are most certainly moderating. Manufacturing is again in decline in some key markets. Consumer sentiment is plummeting in the major economies.

From a price action perspective, we may just have to step back and consider the overall look of the market. Which is suddenly more neutral than it had been. Early warning of a resumption of a new major up-trend would be around US500 4471. A similar level in the AUS200 market, is 7412.

Very volatile times. Markets looking good on the day.

US new jobless claims

Broke below the psychological 300,000. Showing a good trend.

S&P 500

Suddenly the US market is looking healthier.

AUS200

Likely to maintain upward momentum for the moment. Key level to watch is 7412. The market is overly optimistic about economic rebound, but it will be a while before we get the data to confirm this.

Gold

Our favoured Gold trade did very well on the day. Making gains, despite the focus on a bullish stock day. Steady accumulation over the medium to long term remains favoured.

AUD/USD

The Euro is still heavy. Sterling has had a bit of a bounce. The Australian dollar however, has developed a life of its own on the back of firming commodity prices. A move above .7465 would encourage the view that a major low has been seen. Perhaps more likely is a long sideways consolidation period around current levels.