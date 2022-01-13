“An initially positive day has turned sour, with losses across most stock markets, although once again the damage to the FTSE 100 is limited.”

Stock bounce threatens to fizzle out

“After two days of gains a more cautious tone appears to prevail across markets, in yet another sign that 2022 lacks 2021’s swashbuckling attitude to risk-taking. Yesterday’s CPI seemed to calm inflation concerns but with US earnings season soon upon us it looks like equities are still struggling to find much upward traction.”

Growth stocks keep struggling

“It is rare to see the Nasdaq under so much pressure compared to other indices, but the continued pricing in of tighter policy points towards an ongoing move away from high-valuation growth names and towards less-exalted sectors. Such a move should benefit the FTSE 100 overall, with its focus on raw materials firms that are less sensitive to inflation worries and on banks, where higher rates will come as a welcome change.”