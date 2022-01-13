“An initially positive day has turned sour, with losses across most stock markets, although once again the damage to the FTSE 100 is limited.”
Stock bounce threatens to fizzle out
“After two days of gains a more cautious tone appears to prevail across markets, in yet another sign that 2022 lacks 2021’s swashbuckling attitude to risk-taking. Yesterday’s CPI seemed to calm inflation concerns but with US earnings season soon upon us it looks like equities are still struggling to find much upward traction.”
Growth stocks keep struggling
“It is rare to see the Nasdaq under so much pressure compared to other indices, but the continued pricing in of tighter policy points towards an ongoing move away from high-valuation growth names and towards less-exalted sectors. Such a move should benefit the FTSE 100 overall, with its focus on raw materials firms that are less sensitive to inflation worries and on banks, where higher rates will come as a welcome change.”
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.1450 after US data
EUR/USD is trading in the positive territory above 1.1450 in the early American session on Thursday as the greenback struggles to find demand after US data. The annual PPI edged higher to 9.7% in December and the weekly Initial Jobless Claims rose to 230,000 from 207,000.
GBP/USD stays calm above 1.3700 as investors assess US data
GBP/USD has gone into a consolidation phase after rising to its highest level since late October at 1.3750 and was last seen posting small daily gains above 1.3700. The PPI and weekly Initial Jobless Claims data from the US failed to trigger a big market reaction.
Gold: Corrective decline complete?
Spot gold holds near its recent highs, although lacking follow-through. The bright metal trades around $1,817 a troy ounce, marginally lower for the day after peaking at $1,828.07 on Wednesday.
Shiba Inu: Bulls positioned to launch SHIB 46% higher
Shiba Inu price is preparing for a significant breakout as SHIB approaches a critical level of resistance. A 46% ascent toward $0.00004693 is on the radar.
Rivian extends rebound as EV sector rises with Tesla
Rivian is fresh off its 2021 vehicle deliveries report which does it officially make it the first mover in the electric truck industry. Unfortunately for Rivian, this sector is about to get really crowded.